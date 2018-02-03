Reader: Do Devil Horns Cross the Line at Christian Concerts?

When Christian metalcore legends August Burns Red came through Denver in January, Westword photographer Brandon Thrift captured images that highlighted why metal and Christianity make for such a, well, unholy alliance.
Many in the crowd were sporting devil horns, that most iconic hand gesture metal heads us to show their enthusiasm. And, you know, hail Satan and whatnot...
Danny pointed out the irony:
Haha. Love all the Devil horns from the fans at a Christian concert.
Not that we're judging those devil horns any more than we are the fan whose hand gesture of choice was the middle finger.
Sure, Christians can use lewd hand gestures, too — and as long as their hearts are right with Jesus, does it really matter if their hands are with Satan? We'll leave that theological question up to the experts.
In the meantime, read more of our coverage of August Burns Red and the metalcore scene.
"Christian Metalcore Band August Burns Red Keeps On Grinding"
"Christian Metalcore Act August Burns Red Slays for Jesus"
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
"Five of the Best Christian Metalcore Bands"
So what is metalcore, exactly?
Justin Criado wrote in Westword last year, "The metalcore sound, characterized by rage-filled, hardcore-style vocals and rapid-fire drums, rose on the heels of a new wave of United States heavy metal in the 2000s."
If you want to check out other examples of metalcore, Criado recommends Texas in July, Haste the Day, As I Lay Dying, and The Devil Wears Prada.
Hail Satan, er, Jesus...
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!