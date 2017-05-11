Die Antwoord, Linkin Park and Every New Denver Concert Announcement
|
Die Antwoord headlines Red Rocks in August.
Aaron Thackeray
Die Antwoord, which headlined the Ogden Theatre last year, moves to much bigger digs this year: The duo is bringing its Love Drug world tour to Red Rocks on Sunday, August 20. Tickets ($44.50) go on sale Friday, May 12, at 10 a.m.
Linkin Park stops at the Pepsi Center on Monday, August 28, as part of its One More Light world tour with guest Machine Gun Kelly. Tickets ($35-$125) go on sale Friday, May 12, at 10 a.m.
Country band Alabama comes to Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre on August 5, with Lee Ann Womack opening. Tickets ($25-$125) go on sale Friday, May 12, at 10 a.m.
NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES
Cody Johnson: Thu., June 15, 9 p.m., $20-$25.
Tinsley Ellis: Blues Is Dead: Fri., June 16, 9 p.m., $15-$20.
ARVADA CENTER FOR THE ARTS & HUMANITIES
Stephen Stills & Judy Collins: Wed., Aug. 2, 7:30 p.m., $49-$69.
Kap G: With J.R. Donato, Thu., July 20, 8 p.m., $15-$40.
King Lil G: Thu., June 29, 7 p.m., $20-$25.
Picturebooks: Fri., June 16, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
A-Mac and the Height (album release): With Robby Wicks Band, Lola Rising, Dear Me, Sat., July 8, 8 p.m., $10.
Carbon Leaf: Fri., Sept. 15, 8 p.m., $20-$25.
Tellerpalooza: With Sur Ellz, Thunder and Rain, 2MX2, Full Belly, Megan Burtt & the Cure for Love, Sat., May 27, 4:30 p.m., $15.
This Wild Life: Fri., July 7, 9 p.m., $15.75-$18.
Paper Bird and Shook Twins: With Katie Gray, Sat., June 17, 8 p.m., $17.50-$20.
CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE
CloZee: With CharlestheFirst, Lucid Vision, Thu., July 6, 9 p.m., $15-$20.
Alabama: With Lee Ann Womack, Sat., Aug. 5, 7:30 p.m., $25-$125.
Dita Von Teese: "The Art of the Teese" Variety Show., Thu., July 20, 7:30 p.m.
Meek Mill and Yo Gotti: Tue., Aug. 1, 8 p.m., $49.50-$55.
Outcry Tour: With Lauren Daigle, Bethel Music, Chad Veach, Martin Smith, Sat., Aug. 19, 7 p.m., $50.
CloZee: With Lucid Vision, Godlazer, Thu., July 20, 9 p.m., $15-$20.
The Interstellar Boys: Feat. Todd Nance, Daniel Hutchens, Jerry Joseph, Sam Holt, John Neff, Jon Mills, Eric Martinez, Sat., July 15, 9 p.m., $15-$20.
King Lil G: Fri., June 30, 9 p.m., $20-$22.50.
Nicolas Jaar: Tue., July 25, 9 p.m., $27.50-$30.
The Peterson Brothers: Sun., July 16, 8 p.m., $10.
Shane Smith & the Saints: With Treehouse Sanctum, Chella the Charm, Sat., June 17, 9 p.m., $10-$12.
Michelle Branch: Fri., July 14, 8 p.m., $25.
Timeflies: Sat., Nov. 4, 9 p.m., $22.95.
Big Business: With Native Daughters, Tue., June 20, 8 p.m., $12-$15.
R.LUM.R: Thu., June 29, 8 p.m., $13-$15.
Why Don't We: Tue., July 25, 8 p.m., $20-$25.
Down Time (album release): With Natalie Tate, Porlolo, Lillian, Fri., June 30, 9 p.m., $8-$10.
Granny Tweed: With Ned and the Dirt, Tokyo Rodeo, Edison Moth, Thu., Aug. 3, 8 p.m., $8-$10.
Marika Hackman and the Big Moon: With the Big Moon, Sat., Aug. 5, 9 p.m., $12-$14.
Stu Larsen: Sat., Aug. 12, 7 p.m., $12-$14.
Turvy Organ: With The Head, Coastal Wives, Wed., Aug. 30, 8 p.m., $8-$10.
Days N' Daze: Sun., June 11, 7 p.m., $12.
Depths of Dementia: With the Ephinjis, Modern Color, Willow In the Sky, Girlfriend, Sun., May 28, 7 p.m., $10.
Kap G: With J.R. Donato, Fri., July 21, 8 p.m., $15-$40.
Punk Rock Bowling Pre-Party: Thu., June 1, 6 p.m., $10.
Roommates/ RMMTS (album release): With Use the Sun, The Ephinjis, Gleemer, Sat., July 15, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
Shatterproof: With the Coast Is Ours, Never Let This Go, Overslept, Sat., June 10, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
Spose: Tue., July 11, 7 p.m., $12-$14.
Whitney Rose: Tue., July 18, 7 p.m., $12-$14.
MOON ROOM AT THE SUMMIT MUSIC HALL
The Band Camino: With the Wldlfe, Wed., June 14, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
Ian Mahan (CD release): With Matt Rouch and the Noise Upstairs, This Broken Beat, Ross Henderson, Fri., June 23, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
In Her Own Words and Northbound: Mon., June 12, 7 p.m., $12.
Knock Out Kid: With Dwellings, We Were Giants, A Poison Alibi, Tue., May 30, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
Perturbator: Tue., Sept. 5, 8 p.m., $18-$22.
Punk Rock Bowling Pre-Party: Thu., June 1, 6:30 p.m., $10.
JOHNNYSWIM: Tue., Oct. 24, 8 p.m., $28-$30.
Lil Yachty: Tue., Sept. 5, 8 p.m., $29.50-$55.
Tove Lo: Wed., Sept. 20, 8 p.m., $30.75-$35.
Dubwise Denver: With Mykal Rose (Black Uruhu) and Yardcore. Hosted by Jason Marley, Sat., Aug. 19, 9 p.m., $20-$25.
Linkin Park: With Machine Gun Kelly, Mon., Aug. 28, 7:30 p.m., $35-$125.
The Colorado Symphony: The Planets and Mozart's Jupiter at Red Rocks with Christopher Dragon, conductor, Thu., June 29, 8 p.m., $35-$75.
Die Antwoord: Sun., Aug. 20, 7:30 p.m., $44.50.
Joe Russo's Almost Dead: Thu., Aug. 31, 7:30 p.m., $42.50.
Worship on the Rocks: With Jesus Culture UP, Josh Garrels, Sean Feucht, Tue., Sept. 19, 6 p.m.
The Black Lillies: With the Cordovas, Thu., July 27, 8 p.m., $18-$20.
David Archuleta: Wed., June 28, 8 p.m., $35-$40/VIP $125.
Jennifer Knapp: Fri., June 23, 8 p.m., $15-$18.
Jonathan Fritzen and Darren Rahn: Wed., Aug. 2, 8 p.m., $25-$30.
Louis Colaiannia: With Donvan Johnson Band, Perpetual Motion, Sat., July 22, 8 p.m., $18.
Marcia Ball: Fri., July 7, 8 p.m., $25-$30.
Mary Fahl (formerly of October Project): Sat., Aug. 26, 8 p.m., $25-$30.
Morgan James: Wed., June 21, 7:30 p.m., $15.
Vaud and the Villains: Fri., Aug. 4, 8 p.m., $20.
Memorial Weekend Jump Off: Feat. DJ Dirty Secret, Parks N' Wreck, Stoic, Fri., May 26, 8:30 p.m., $40-$65.
Punk Rock Bowling Pre-Party: With A Poor Choice, All Waffle Trick, Blue Lane Frontier, Cowards, Flight Kamikaze, Ground Score, The Larimers, Over Time, The Sleights, The Wild Lives, Zipperz, Thu., June 1, 6 p.m., $10.
