Dierks Bentley Announces Two Colorado Stops on His World Tour

EXPAND Dierks Bentley will be performing at Fiddler's Green and the Telluride Bluegrass Festival. Dierks Bentley

Country star Dierks Bentley will be performing at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, Saturday, September 2, at 7 p.m, and at the Telluride Bluegrass Festival, on June 15. He will be joined by Cole Swindell and Jon Pardi.

Tickets for the Fiddler's Green show cost $26-$80.50 and go on sale Friday, February 17, at 10 a.m. They can be purchased online at AXS or by phone at 888-929-7849.

For more information go to Bentley's website.

Below is a list of upcoming tour dates.