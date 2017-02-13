Dierks Bentley Announces Two Colorado Stops on His World Tour
|
Dierks Bentley will be performing at Fiddler's Green and the Telluride Bluegrass Festival.
Dierks Bentley
Country star Dierks Bentley will be performing at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, Saturday, September 2, at 7 p.m, and at the Telluride Bluegrass Festival, on June 15. He will be joined by Cole Swindell and Jon Pardi.
Tickets for the Fiddler's Green show cost $26-$80.50 and go on sale Friday, February 17, at 10 a.m. They can be purchased online at AXS or by phone at 888-929-7849.
For more information go to Bentley's website.
Below is a list of upcoming tour dates.
Feb 18 U.S. Cellular Center Cedar Rapids, IA
Feb 19 Denny Sanford PREMIER Center Sioux Falls, SD
Feb 21 San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo San Antonio, TX
Feb 23 Columbus Civic Center Columbus, GA
Feb 24 BancorpSouth Arena Tupelo, MS
Feb 25 Thompson Boling Arena Knoxville, TN
Mar 03 The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas Las Vegas,
Mar 04 The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas Las Vegas,
Mar 24 RODEOHOUSTON Houston, TX
Apr 07 Country Thunder USA Florence, AZ
Apr 21 ENMAX Centre Lethbridge, Canada
Apr 22 Rimrock Auto Arena Billings, MT
Apr 23 Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Rapid City, SD
Apr 28 Stagecoach Indio, CA
Apr 29 Save Mart Center Fresno, CA
Apr 30 Reno Events Center Reno, NV
May 05 Intrust Bank Arena Wichita, KS
May 07 Off The Rails Fest Frisco, TX
May 19 Merriweather Post Pavilion Columbia, MD
May 20 Riverbend Music Center Cincinnati, OH
May 21 Oak Mountain Amphitheatre Birmingham, AL
Jun 02 Xfinity Theatre Hartford, CT
Jun 03 Xfinity Center Mansfield, MA
Jun 04 PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
Jun 09 Jiffy Lube Live Bristow, VA
Jun 15 Telluride Bluegrass Festival Telluride, CO
Jun 16 MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre Tampa, FL
Jun 17 Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre West Palm Beach, FL
Jun 23 Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY
Jun 24 KeyBank Pavilion Burgettstown, PA
Jun 25 PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte, NC
Jul 14 Walnut Creek Amphitheatre Raleigh, NC
Jul 15 Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach Virginia Beach, VA
Jul 20 Country Jam USA Eau Claire, WI
Jul 21 Faster Horses Brooklyn, MI
Jul 22 Klipsch Music Center Indianapolis, IN
Jul 27 Blossom Music Center Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Jul 29 Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Saint Louis, MO
Aug 04 Darien Lake Peforming Arts Center Darien Center, NY
Aug 05 BB&T Pavilion Camden, NJ
Aug 18 The Willamette Country Music Festival Brownsville, OR
Aug 19 Toyota Amphitheatre Sacramento, CA
Aug 20 Shoreline Amphitheatre Mountain View, CA
Sep 02 Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre Englewood, CO
