menu

DIY Collective Moon Magnet's Last Show Before Demolition

Last of the Easy Riders Writes Psychedelic Country Rock to Stand the Test of Time


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

DIY Collective Moon Magnet's Last Show Before Demolition

Tuesday, January 10, 2017 at 5:15 a.m.
By Tom Murphy
Moon Magnet sign.
Moon Magnet sign.
Tom Murphy
A A

Art collective Moon Magnet's building is scheduled for demolition. Saturday, the group held its last hurrah in its current location.

Part record label, part DIY music and workshop space, part studio, Moon Magnet had operated at its space on East Bayaud Avenue since March 2013. The collective, led by Reed Fuchs, held DIY classes on building and operating music gear, taught music lessons and hosted the occasional house show. The collective has a new space that will open in the near future.

Moon Magnet, the former location of Snozberry Studios, has been a creative hub for Denver musicians. Bands including Ancient Elk, déCollage, Wild High, Sunboy, Inner Oceans, Channel Strange, Lzrwlf, Grease Pony, OptycNerd and Suspender Defenders, among others, have called the space home. Some musicians lived there; others practiced and recorded their albums. The collective drew a diverse crowd of artists, many of whom would be as likely to be working on projects as sleeping until dawn.

In the background sits "Rot Disney," meat slices on a picture of Walt Disney.
In the background sits "Rot Disney," meat slices on a picture of Walt Disney.
Tom Murphy

At its final event, the Moon Magnet collective showcased its in-house family of artists as well as noise/visual artist orchidz3ro. Guests drew with markers and crayons on walls covered in the space's signature mylar sheets. “Not spraypaint,” quipped resident musician Trey Tafoya. Other artists produced live artwork inspired by the bands' music.

Related Stories

Saturday, the living room performances included Rot Disney, Edward Almost, Ghoulfriend and Ancient Elk. Fuchs dee jayed under the moniker Cosmic Pineapple, alongside Matt Tanner of Snozberry Studios. Rubedo's singer Kyle Gray didn't wax on much about the space before performing with Edward Almost, who asked how many people had slept at Moon Magnet. Few had not.

Below are images from the final night at Moon Magnet's first space.

A "Hippies Use Backdoor" sign hung above to entry to the kitchen at Moon Magnet.
A "Hippies Use Backdoor" sign hung above to entry to the kitchen at Moon Magnet.
Tom Murphy
Artwork hung on the wall at Moon Magnet.
Artwork hung on the wall at Moon Magnet.
Tom Murphy
Edward Almost
Edward Almost
Tom Murphy
Ghoul Friend plays Moon Magnet.
Ghoul Friend plays Moon Magnet.
Tom Murphy
A partial list of Moon Magnet accompanied by graffiti.
A partial list of Moon Magnet accompanied by graffiti.
Tom Murphy
Ghoulfriend at Moon Magnet.
Ghoulfriend at Moon Magnet.
Tom Murphy
Graffitied light switch at Moon Magnet.
Graffitied light switch at Moon Magnet.
Tom Murphy
Ancient Elk at Moon Magnet.
Ancient Elk at Moon Magnet.
Tom Murphy
Ancient Elk covering David Bowie at Moon Magnet.
Ancient Elk covering David Bowie at Moon Magnet.
Tom Murphy
Tom Murphy
Tom Murphy is a writer, visual artist and musician who grew up three blocks from Denver in Aurora, Colorado. As an anthropologist/historian of the Denver music scene and connected music/art communities around the world, Murphy has spent a good deal of his adult life accumulating related knowledge, connecting dots and documenting. He once reviewed 40 shows in 36 days for Westword but is all better now

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Sponsor Content

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >