DIY Collective Moon Magnet's Last Show Before Demolition

Moon Magnet sign. Tom Murphy

Art collective Moon Magnet's building is scheduled for demolition. Saturday, the group held its last hurrah in its current location.

Part record label, part DIY music and workshop space, part studio, Moon Magnet had operated at its space on East Bayaud Avenue since March 2013. The collective, led by Reed Fuchs, held DIY classes on building and operating music gear, taught music lessons and hosted the occasional house show. The collective has a new space that will open in the near future.

Moon Magnet, the former location of Snozberry Studios, has been a creative hub for Denver musicians. Bands including Ancient Elk, déCollage, Wild High, Sunboy, Inner Oceans, Channel Strange, Lzrwlf, Grease Pony, OptycNerd and Suspender Defenders, among others, have called the space home. Some musicians lived there; others practiced and recorded their albums. The collective drew a diverse crowd of artists, many of whom would be as likely to be working on projects as sleeping until dawn.

In the background sits "Rot Disney," meat slices on a picture of Walt Disney. Tom Murphy

At its final event, the Moon Magnet collective showcased its in-house family of artists as well as noise/visual artist orchidz3ro. Guests drew with markers and crayons on walls covered in the space's signature mylar sheets. “Not spraypaint,” quipped resident musician Trey Tafoya. Other artists produced live artwork inspired by the bands' music.

Saturday, the living room performances included Rot Disney, Edward Almost, Ghoulfriend and Ancient Elk. Fuchs dee jayed under the moniker Cosmic Pineapple, alongside Matt Tanner of Snozberry Studios. Rubedo's singer Kyle Gray didn't wax on much about the space before performing with Edward Almost, who asked how many people had slept at Moon Magnet. Few had not.

Below are images from the final night at Moon Magnet's first space.

A "Hippies Use Backdoor" sign hung above to entry to the kitchen at Moon Magnet. Tom Murphy

Artwork hung on the wall at Moon Magnet. Tom Murphy

Edward Almost Tom Murphy

Ghoul Friend plays Moon Magnet. Tom Murphy

A partial list of Moon Magnet accompanied by graffiti. Tom Murphy

Ghoulfriend at Moon Magnet. Tom Murphy

Graffitied light switch at Moon Magnet. Tom Murphy

Ancient Elk at Moon Magnet. Tom Murphy