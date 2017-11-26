Readers: DJs Are No-Talent Hacks That Won't Stop Trump

DJs Erin Stereo and Jason Heller perform at the May edition of 45s Against 45.

Last week, Westword wrote about DJ Jason Heller's monthly anti-Trump dance party called 45s Against 45. Readers swiftly wrote in both rallying against the event and praising it, in turns.

Some oppose the idea of the benefit party for the American Civil Liberties Union, arguing that dancing against Trump is stupid and ineffective, while others outright loathe DJs, attacking them for failing to make real music.

Mark writes:

