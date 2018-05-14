 


Drake
Drake
Miles Chrisinger

Drake and Migos Announce Tour and Denver Concert

Kyle Harris | May 14, 2018 | 7:50am
AA

Billboard chart-toppers Drake and Migos announced a 41-city tour today, including a Denver stop.

Dubbed Aubrey and the Three Amigos, the tour will start in Salt Lake City on July 26. It's a celebration of Drake's forthcoming album, Scorpion.

Two days later, on Saturday, July 28, the tour will stop at Denver's Pepsi Center.

Watch the music video for Drake's "God's Plan" below, in which he doles out hundreds of thousands of dollars to unsuspecting strangers. Love it or hate, it's a tearjerker:

Speaking of money, Migos, Atlanta's darlings of trap, have made a career of songs about dealing drugs. Their most popular is "Bad and Boujee." Watch that video next:

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, May 18, at Altitude Tickets. Presale runs from 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 15, through 10 p.m. Thursday, May 17.  For more information, go to Drake's website

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

