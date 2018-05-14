Drake and Migos Announce Tour and Denver Concert

Billboard chart-toppers Drake and Migos announced a 41-city tour today, including a Denver stop.
Dubbed Aubrey and the Three Amigos, the tour will start in Salt Lake City on July 26. It's a celebration of Drake's forthcoming album, Scorpion.
Two days later, on Saturday, July 28, the tour will stop at Denver's Pepsi Center.
Watch the music video for Drake's "God's Plan" below, in which he doles out hundreds of thousands of dollars to unsuspecting strangers. Love it or hate, it's a tearjerker:
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Speaking of money, Migos, Atlanta's darlings of trap, have made a career of songs about dealing drugs. Their most popular is "Bad and Boujee." Watch that video next:
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, May 18, at Altitude Tickets. Presale runs from 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 15, through 10 p.m. Thursday, May 17. For more information, go to Drake's website.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!