Drake, GRiZ, Danny Brown and the Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Drake is at the Pepsi Center for a two-night stand this weekend, while Neil Young + Promise of the Real are in Telluride Town Park for two nights. This weekend's lineup also includes GRiZ, Megadeth, Danny Brown, Alan Jackson, Devin Townsend Project and Lera Lynn. See the full list of our picks below.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 30

Neil Young + the Promise of the Real (also October 1)

$125, 7 p.m. Telluride Town Park

Get the Led Out

$40, 7:30 p.m. Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Opiuo

$19.50-$30, 7 p.m. Fillmore Auditorium

Sonic Vibrations

$10-$40, 9 p.m. City Hall

Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlán

$39, 8 p.m. Paramount Theatre

Twiddle (also October 1)

$22, 9 p.m. Ogden Theatre

Danny Brown

$22/$25, 9 p.m. Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Red Bull Sound Select: Nao

$3-$10, 8 p.m. Gothic Theatre

The Subdudes

$39/$41, 7:30 p.m. L2 Church

The Cold Hard Cash Show

$15, 8 p.m. Oriental Theater

Skylar Grey

$15-$18, 7 p.m. Bluebird Theater

Twiztid

$30, 6:30 p.m. Roxy Theatre

Otis Taylor Band

$15, 7 p.m. Herman's Hideaway

Juno What?!

$10-$20, 9 p.m. Cervantes' Other Side

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 1

Drake (also October 2)

$49.50-$149.50, 7 p.m. Pepsi Center

Alan Jackson

$18.75-$79.50, 9 p.m. Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

GRiZ

$44.85, 6 p.m. Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Megadeth

$35-$50, 6 p.m. 1STBANK Center

RX Bandits

$22.50-$25, 7:30 p.m. Summit Music Hall

The Record Company

$15/$17, 9 p.m. Fox Theatre

Marian Hill

$20-$25, 9 p.m. Bluebird Theater

Lera Lynn

$19-$21, 8 p.m. Swallow Hill: Daniels Hall

Peppino D'Agostino

$20-$22, 8 p.m. Swallow Hill: Tuft Theatre

Sympathy F

$12, 8 p.m. Soiled Dove Underground

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 2

Suicide Silence and Whitechapel

$20-$25, 6 p.m. Summit Music Hall

Devin Townsend Project

$21, 8 p.m. Gothic Theatre

Marian Hill

$20/$22, 8 p.m. Fox Theatre

LANY

$15-$18, 7:30 p.m Bluebird Theater

The Unlikely Candidates

$13-$15, 7 p.m. Marquis Theater

The Goddamn Gallows

$13/$15, 9 p.m. Larimer Lounge

