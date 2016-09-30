Drake, GRiZ, Danny Brown and the Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend
|
Eric Gruneisen
Drake is at the Pepsi Center for a two-night stand this weekend, while Neil Young + Promise of the Real are in Telluride Town Park for two nights. This weekend's lineup also includes GRiZ, Megadeth, Danny Brown, Alan Jackson, Devin Townsend Project and Lera Lynn. See the full list of our picks below.
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 30
Neil Young + the Promise of the Real (also October 1)
$125, 7 p.m. Telluride Town Park
Get the Led Out
$40, 7:30 p.m. Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Opiuo
$19.50-$30, 7 p.m. Fillmore Auditorium
Sonic Vibrations
$10-$40, 9 p.m. City Hall
Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlán
$39, 8 p.m. Paramount Theatre
Twiddle (also October 1)
$22, 9 p.m. Ogden Theatre
Danny Brown
$22/$25, 9 p.m. Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Red Bull Sound Select: Nao
$3-$10, 8 p.m. Gothic Theatre
The Subdudes
$39/$41, 7:30 p.m. L2 Church
The Cold Hard Cash Show
$15, 8 p.m. Oriental Theater
Skylar Grey
$15-$18, 7 p.m. Bluebird Theater
Twiztid
$30, 6:30 p.m. Roxy Theatre
Otis Taylor Band
$15, 7 p.m. Herman's Hideaway
Juno What?!
$10-$20, 9 p.m. Cervantes' Other Side
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 1
Drake (also October 2)
$49.50-$149.50, 7 p.m. Pepsi Center
Alan Jackson
$18.75-$79.50, 9 p.m. Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
GRiZ
$44.85, 6 p.m. Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Megadeth
$35-$50, 6 p.m. 1STBANK Center
RX Bandits
$22.50-$25, 7:30 p.m. Summit Music Hall
The Record Company
$15/$17, 9 p.m. Fox Theatre
Marian Hill
$20-$25, 9 p.m. Bluebird Theater
Lera Lynn
$19-$21, 8 p.m. Swallow Hill: Daniels Hall
Peppino D'Agostino
$20-$22, 8 p.m. Swallow Hill: Tuft Theatre
Sympathy F
$12, 8 p.m. Soiled Dove Underground
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 2
Suicide Silence and Whitechapel
$20-$25, 6 p.m. Summit Music Hall
Devin Townsend Project
$21, 8 p.m. Gothic Theatre
Marian Hill
$20/$22, 8 p.m. Fox Theatre
LANY
$15-$18, 7:30 p.m Bluebird Theater
The Unlikely Candidates
$13-$15, 7 p.m. Marquis Theater
The Goddamn Gallows
$13/$15, 9 p.m. Larimer Lounge
