menu

Drake, GRiZ, Danny Brown and the Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Big Gigantic's Rowdytown and the Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Drake, GRiZ, Danny Brown and the Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Friday, September 30, 2016 at 5:54 a.m.
By Westword Staff
Drake, GRiZ, Danny Brown and the Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend
Eric Gruneisen
A A

Drake is at the Pepsi Center for a two-night stand this weekend, while Neil Young + Promise of the Real are in Telluride Town Park for two nights. This weekend's lineup also includes GRiZ, Megadeth, Danny Brown, Alan Jackson, Devin Townsend Project and Lera Lynn. See the full list of our picks below. 

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 30

Neil Young + the Promise of the Real (also October 1)
$125, 7 p.m. Telluride Town Park

Get the Led Out
$40, 7:30 p.m. Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Opiuo
$19.50-$30, 7 p.m. Fillmore Auditorium

Sonic Vibrations
$10-$40, 9 p.m. City Hall

Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlán
$39, 8 p.m. Paramount Theatre

Twiddle (also October 1)
$22, 9 p.m. Ogden Theatre

Danny Brown
$22/$25, 9 p.m. Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Red Bull Sound Select: Nao
$3-$10, 8 p.m. Gothic Theatre

The Subdudes
$39/$41, 7:30 p.m. L2 Church

Related Stories

The Cold Hard Cash Show
$15, 8 p.m. Oriental Theater

Skylar Grey
$15-$18, 7 p.m. Bluebird Theater

Twiztid
$30, 6:30 p.m. Roxy Theatre

Otis Taylor Band
$15, 7 p.m. Herman's Hideaway

Juno What?!
$10-$20, 9 p.m. Cervantes' Other Side

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 1

Upcoming Events

Drake (also October 2)
$49.50-$149.50, 7 p.m. Pepsi Center

Alan Jackson
$18.75-$79.50, 9 p.m. Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

GRiZ
$44.85, 6 p.m. Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Megadeth
$35-$50, 6 p.m. 1STBANK Center

RX Bandits
$22.50-$25, 7:30 p.m. Summit Music Hall

The Record Company
$15/$17, 9 p.m. Fox Theatre

Marian Hill
$20-$25, 9 p.m. Bluebird Theater

Lera Lynn
$19-$21, 8 p.m. Swallow Hill: Daniels Hall

Peppino D'Agostino
$20-$22, 8 p.m. Swallow Hill: Tuft Theatre

Sympathy F
$12, 8 p.m. Soiled Dove Underground

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 2

Suicide Silence and Whitechapel
$20-$25, 6 p.m. Summit Music Hall

Devin Townsend Project
$21, 8 p.m. Gothic Theatre

Marian Hill
$20/$22, 8 p.m. Fox Theatre

LANY
$15-$18, 7:30 p.m Bluebird Theater

The Unlikely Candidates
$13-$15, 7 p.m. Marquis Theater

The Goddamn Gallows
$13/$15, 9 p.m. Larimer Lounge

Related Events

Use Current Location

Related Locations

miles
Pepsi Center
More Info
More Info

1000 Chopper Circle
Denver, CO 80204

303-405-1100

www.pepsicenter.com

miles
Telluride Town Park
More Info
More Info

500 E. Colorado Ave.
Telluride, CO 81435

970-728-2173

www.telluride-co.gov

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Popular Stories

Sponsor Content

©2016 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >