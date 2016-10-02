Drake in Denver: Four Things You Need to Know About the First Night

EXPAND Drake got heated at last night's show in Denver. Lindsey Bartlett

Last night Drake's blistering Summer Sixteen tour stopped at Denver's Pepsi Center for the first of two sold-out shows. The two-hour set never lagged in energy, jam-packed with the rapper's hits, and also featured special guest Future. We don't want to ruin any surprises for the folks going to tonight's show, so here are four takeaways from Saturday night with Drake.

1. Drake announced, officially, many times, that Saturday's crowd was The Best Crowd he'd ever seen. He also described the audience on Night One in Denver as "the craziest" and "my favorite crowd of the tour." We're sure that he doesn't just say that to every crowd, so congratulations, Denver Night One. He even said to Future that he knew they had two nights in Denver, but "it doesn't matter." Denver Night Two, the bar has been set.

Drake performed the first of two nights at Denver's Pepsi Center on October 1, 2016.

2. No, Rihanna wasn't there.

3. Drake told us that he was in Denver for three days. Now we're not sure whether he meant that he arrived on Friday, or if he would stay through Monday, but we do know one thing for certain: Drake is in Denver right now. Where could he be? Your Sunday routine in the Mile High City — brunch, biking to a craft brewery, stocking up at the corner dispensary — is just a little more magical today knowing he's out there.

Drake rocked a Von Miller jersey at his show in Denver last night.

4. Speaking of close encounters with Aubrey Graham: Drake spent a significant amount of time during the show looking into different sections of the arena and calling out people he could see. There was the woman in glasses that he put up on the big screen, and the little boy at the front to whom he gave the Von Miller jersey off his back. But Drake also said "I see you" to a lot of fans wearing his merch, showing him love, "the blue shirt waving your hands," and the woman who had her "contours working." We have no doubt that these lucky souls are already feeling the effects of being seen — or viewed — by Drake, so get in touch and let us know how your life has changed A.D. (After Drake).