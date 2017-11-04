 


Drugs and music: They often go hand in hand.
Drugs and music: They often go hand in hand.
Miles Chrisinger

Drugs and Music: Ten Must Read Stories

Westword Staff | November 4, 2017 | 10:30am
Pairing drugs and music is nothing new. Just look at this week's story about Timothy Leary turning on Grateful Dead fans to LSD at one of the act's first Denver shows, in City Park. Over the years, the menu of drugs has widened, some have fallen out of fashion, others are coming back into style, some have become legal and others have stayed underground.  Here are ten must-read stories about drugs and music. Stay safe and enjoy.

The Grateful Dead performing at the Human Be-In at City Park in 1967.
The Grateful Dead performing at the Human Be-In at City Park in 1967.
Stinkfoot via Flickr

The Day the Grateful Dead, Timothy Leary and LSD Turned On City Park

Your cell phone pics of Red Rocks Amphitheatre aren't nearly this good.
Your cell phone pics of Red Rocks Amphitheatre aren't nearly this good.
Brandon Marshall

Your Guide to Pairing Red Rocks Concerts and Drugs

Amber Davies, who deejays as Amberdehn, performs at a Halloween-themed party this Friday at the Church.
Amber Davies, who deejays as Amberdehn, performs at a Halloween-themed party this Friday at the Church.
Quite Right Records

Amberdehn on Why Drugs Are Holding EDM Down

DanceSafe educates the electronic-music community about safer drug use.
DanceSafe educates the electronic-music community about safer drug use.
DanceSafe

Happy International Day of Drug Checking! Are Your Drugs Laced?

Merle Haggard on stage.
Merle Haggard on stage.
Photo by Mike Brooks courtesy of the Dallas Observer

Merle Haggard Joins the Marijuana Business From Beyond the Grave

Take the ride...
Take the ride...
Flickr user Keith

The Ten Best Songs About Hallucinogens

Coachella's fun, but everybody's not necessarily on drugs.
Coachella's fun, but everybody's not necessarily on drugs.
Shane Lopes

Inside the Drug Culture at Coachella

Snoop Dogg is at Red Rocks on Sunday with Wiz Khalifa.
Snoop Dogg is at Red Rocks on Sunday with Wiz Khalifa.
Eric Gruneisen

A Rundown of the Rap World's Favorite Drugs

Music for Your Lungs: Our Favorite Strains Named After Musicians

In recent years, Lucinda Williams's writing has turned toward death.
In recent years, Lucinda Williams’s writing has turned toward death.
David McClister

Why Colorado Tokers Love Lucinda Williams

What do you think about the relationship between drugs and music? Is it a toxic pairing or are drugs just part of the fun at any good concert?

Let us know, at editorial@westword.com.

