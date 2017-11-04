Drugs and Music: Ten Must Read Stories

Pairing drugs and music is nothing new. Just look at this week's story about Timothy Leary turning on Grateful Dead fans to LSD at one of the act's first Denver shows, in City Park. Over the years, the menu of drugs has widened, some have fallen out of fashion, others are coming back into style, some have become legal and others have stayed underground. Here are ten must-read stories about drugs and music. Stay safe and enjoy.
The Day the Grateful Dead, Timothy Leary and LSD Turned On City Park
Your Guide to Pairing Red Rocks Concerts and Drugs
Amberdehn on Why Drugs Are Holding EDM Down
Happy International Day of Drug Checking! Are Your Drugs Laced?
Merle Haggard Joins the Marijuana Business From Beyond the Grave
The Ten Best Songs About Hallucinogens
Inside the Drug Culture at Coachella
A Rundown of the Rap World's Favorite Drugs
Music for Your Lungs: Our Favorite Strains Named After Musicians
Why Colorado Tokers Love Lucinda Williams
What do you think about the relationship between drugs and music? Is it a toxic pairing or are drugs just part of the fun at any good concert?
Let us know, at editorial@westword.com.
