Meet a Westword Music Showcase Band: E V P

Every year, the Westword Music Showcase brings some of the city's best acts to venues throughout the Golden Triangle neighborhood. To find out more about some of the acts that will be performing at the Showcase on Saturday, June 23, we sent them a questionnaire that includes questions about the local music scene.

Here is what E V P has to say:

What do you want readers to know about your music?

It’s violent and distorted. It’s beautiful and meticulous, down to every waveform. We use old gear, because it’s what we have. It’s also influenced unapologetically by mid 2000s emo and pop.

How has Denver influenced your sound?

For E V P, the most influential show I ever went to was an Itchy-o/ChurchFire bill at Three Kings a couple years back. Previously, my experience with Denver’s music scene was punk and indie rock oriented. But after that show, I sought out more electronic bills that took me to our noise scene and house shows filled with DIY, circuit-bent electronica.

What are the biggest issues Denver musicians face in 2018 – good and bad?

I think one of the biggest issues musicians face in Denver right now is lack of affordable housing. The gentrification of Denver has been displacing communities and artists here for years, and the more we are compliant in that, the more we will see the artistic forces that made this city so attractive disappear.

However, I see pockets of activists and artistic collectives here fighting for Denver everyday, so I have hope we can influence the city and make Denver a cultural hub that doesn’t turn a blind eye to the needy and disenfranchised.

If you could change anything about Denver's music scene, what would it be?

The boys club. I’ve had it up to here with boy domination of the scene across genres. It’s been my experience, and the experience of far too many fem musicians and DJs in the scene, that your act will only be considered for queer or female oriented events.

I love playing these events and being a part of that community, but after a while, you start to notice that opportunities are being lost because you’ve been pigeon-holed as “a girl band." Men aren’t default.

What has you most excited about playing the 2018 Westword Music Showcase?

We’re super excited to play in the Church! I’ve always loved the building and the weekly goth nights there. I’m hoping to snatch up new fans, meet more local artists, and have a great time venue hopping.

E V P will perform at the Westword Music Showcase at 1:35 p.m. Saturday, June 23, at the Church Basement, 1160 Lincoln Street. Get more information and tickets at westwordshowcase.com.