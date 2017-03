Ed Sheeran Is Heading to Colorado This Summer

EXPAND Ed Sheeran will play the Pepsi Center in August. Brandon Marshall

Ed Sheeran announced a North American tour today, March 8, and will stop by the Pepsi Center on August 15.

Pre-sale starts Monday, March 13, at 10 a.m. and will go through Thursday, March 16. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 17, at 10 a.m.

To register for pre-sale and for more information about tickets, go to Sheeran's website.

Here is a full list of his North American dates.

June 29 || Kansas City, MO || Sprint Center

June 30 || Des Moines, IA || Wells Fargo Arena

July 1 || St. Paul, MN || Xcel Energy Center

July 7 || Toronto, ON || Air Canada Centre

July 9 || Buffalo, NY || KeyBank Center

July 11 || Philadelphia, PA || Wells Fargo Center

July 14 || Uncasville, CT || Mohegan Sun Arena

July 15 || Uncasville, CT || Mohegan Sun Arena

July 18 || Quebec City, QC || Videotron Centre

July 19 || Montreal, QC || Bell Centre

July 22 || Winnipeg, MB || MTS Centre

July 23 || Saskatoon, SK || SaskTel Centre

July 25 || Edmonton, AB || Rogers Place

July 28 || Vancouver, BC || Rogers Arena

July 29 || Tacoma, WA || Tacoma Dome

July 30 || Portland, OR || Mode Center

August 1 || Sacramento, CA || Golden 1 Center

August 2 || Oakland, CA || Oracle Arena

August 4 || Las Vegas, NV || T-Mobile Arena

August 5 || Glendale, AZ || Gila River Arena

August 6 || San Diego, CA || Valley View Casino Center

August 10 || Los Angeles, CA || Staples Center

August 15 || Denver, CO || Pepsi Center

August 17 || Tulsa, OK || BOK Center

August 18 || Dallas, TX || American Airlines Center

August 19 || Houston, TX || Toyota Center

August 22 || San Antonio, TX || AT&T Center

August 25 || Duluth, GA || Infinite Energy Center

August 29 || Tampa, FL || Amalie Arena

August 30 || Miami, FL || American Airlines Arena

August 31 || Orlando, FL || Amway Center

September 2 || Raleigh, NC || PNC Arena

September 3 || Charlotte, NC || Spectrum Center

September 5 || Charleston, SC || North Charleston Center

September 7 || Louisville, KY || KFC YUM! Center

September 8 || Indianapolis, IN || Bankers Life Fieldhouse

September 9 || Cleveland, OH || Quicken Loans Arena

September 12 || Omaha, NE || CenturyLink Center

September 15 || Chicago, IL || Allstate Arena

September 17 || St. Louis, MO || Scottrade Center

September 19 || Washington, DC || Verizon Center

September 22 || Boston, MA || TD Garden

September 26 || Pittsburgh, PA || PPG Paints Arena

September 27 || Detroit, MI || Little Caesars Arena

September 29 || Brooklyn, NY || Barclays Center

September 30 || Brooklyn, NY || Barclays Center

October 3 || Columbus, OH || Nationwide Arena

October 6 || Nashville, TN || Bridgestone Arena