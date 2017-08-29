Top Ten EDM Clubs in Denver

Denver has built a rich electronic-music scene. From underground bass artists shaking the very walls of the venues that house them and international dubstep acts selling out amphitheaters to DJs bringing to life LoDo's raging nightlife, we have it all when it comes to EDM. Here are a few of the best places to hear beats and dance in the Mile High.

Bar Standard

1037 Broadway

With chandeliers, good atmosphere and a rooftop lounge area, Bar Standard is one of the go-to spots for nightlife and dance music in Denver. Latin, techno and top 40 DJs frequently spin here, and more obscure acts occasionally come through. Revelers looking for a wild night can't go wrong stopping by Bar Standard.

Beta Nightclub Bradon Marshall

Beta Nightclub

1909 Blake Street

Beta is probably the most famous spot for electronic music in Colorado. The sound system is known nationwide, and the club has long been an important tour stop for big-name and underground dubstep, drum and bass, techno, house and other electronic subgenres. The club is big and spacious, and thanks to its location in LoDo, it’s always packed, no matter who is spinning.

EXPAND The Black Box Aaron Thackeray

The Black Box

314 East 13th Avenue

One of the newest EDM venues in the state, the Black Box just opened in Capitol Hill, taking over what used to be Quixote's. Owned by Nicole Cacciavillano, founder of dubstep booking agency Sub.mission, the Black Box was explicitly designed for bass music. The Bass Couch sound system is built for low frequencies, so fans of bass music won't be disappointed at how their favorite artists sound.

EXPAND Cervantes' the Other Side Scott Lenz

Cervantes' Masterpiece and the Other Side

2635 Welton Street

While they may not be the posh nightlife spots some look for at EDM shows, Cervantes' Masterpiece and the Other Side, a smaller venue next to the ballroom, are some of the best places to see underground electronic acts in Denver. In addition to hip-hop and jammy rock, the venues are known for showcasing underground bass music and experimental EDM. Tucked in the middle of Five Points, they are also known for cheap drinks and affordable ticket prices.

The Church Nightclub Brandon Marshall

The Church

1160 Lincoln Street

The Church is a unique club in Denver. With five rooms and two patios, this converted church can pack numerous acts on different stages, and the original stained-glass windows and religious decorations make the space ridiculously colorful. The Church showcases everything from reggae and salsa to techno and trance.

Club Vinyl Eric Gruneisen

Club Vinyl

1082 Broadway

Another Colorado staple, this Broadway club is sophisticated and upscale. It offers bottle service and has an impressive bar, as well as an intricately laid out dancing area and decorative tables. Big-name DJs stop by Vinyl regularly.

EXPAND Milk Aaron Thackeray

Milk

1037 Broadway

Milk is a stylistic nod to the famous Korova Milk Bar in Stanley Kubrick's A Clockwork Orange. Both local and international DJs grace the stage. The venue has achieved cult status in the Mile High City.

HARD festival at Red Rocks on July 28, 2017. Brandon Marshall

Red Rocks Amphitheatre

18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison

A few years ago, it may have seemed odd to call Red Rocks an important EDM venue, but not today, when huge acts like Excision and Zeds Dead grace the stage. The amphitheater has become the spot to see electronic shows amid nature's grandeur.

Tracks Brandon Marshall

Tracks

3500 Walnut Street

This RiNo club is a staple of the LGBTQ community in Denver, but you don’t have to be a member of that community to enjoy one of the most established venues in town. While it mostly hosts local DJs and wild, costume-themed parties, Tracks has been known to bring in world-class acts as well.

X Bar Westword

X Bar

629 East Colfax Avenue

Another LGBTQ-friendly spot, X Bar is located on East Colfax and is known for throwing some of Pride season's biggest parties, complete with signature blow-up pink flamingos for decoration. The club keeps a steady lineup of local DJs on deck and always brings a huge party to Capitol Hill.