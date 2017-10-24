Eldren Blasts Open Media Foundation Into Space

Open Media Foundation hosts its next monthly free Open Music Session event on Friday, November 3, which will showcase Wildermiss, Denver proponents of intelligent, guitar-driven pop-rock. The evening will also, as ever, spotlight local comedians and eats.

The October Open Music Session welcomed Eldren, the psychedelic space-pop band that won "Best Psych Rock Band in Denver" two years in a row at the 2016 and 2015 Westword Music Awards. This act has been nominated four times for "Best Band in Denver" by iHeartRADIO, for the Hometown for the Holidays and Big Gig contests. The song "Right Time," we're told by way of an introduction, began life as beats and vocals recorded on a phone in a garage. You'd never know. Live, the harmonies are crisp and the musicianship super-tight. The use of keys compements the soupy riffs beautifully.