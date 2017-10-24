Eldren Blasts Open Media Foundation Into Space

Open Media Foundation hosts its next monthly free Open Music Session event on Friday, November 3, which will showcase Wildermiss, Denver proponents of intelligent, guitar-driven pop-rock. The evening will also, as ever, spotlight local comedians and eats.
The October Open Music Session welcomed Eldren, the psychedelic space-pop band that won "Best Psych Rock Band in Denver" two years in a row at the 2016 and 2015 Westword Music Awards. This act has been nominated four times for "Best Band in Denver" by iHeartRADIO, for the Hometown for the Holidays and Big Gig contests. The song "Right Time," we're told by way of an introduction, began life as beats and vocals recorded on a phone in a garage. You'd never know. Live, the harmonies are crisp and the musicianship super-tight. The use of keys compements the soupy riffs beautifully.
"Postman" starts with delicate keyboards and more of those gorgeous, layered harmonies, evoking everything from later-era Beatles to early Pink Floyd and Deep Purple. It's a wonderful combination of ’60s psychedelic retro with a crisp, contemporary vibe.
Listen to more of Eldren's music library, and download and remix the band's Open Music Session songs below.
About Open Music Sessions: Every month, Westword joins Open Media Foundation and Greater Than Collective to bring you Open Music Sessions, a video series aimed at introducing people to bands and providing context for their music. Every First Friday, we bring a band to the Open Media Foundation studio at Seventh and Kalamath and record a performance. In addition to broadcasting the show live on the Denver Open Media TV stations (Comcast channels 56, 57 and 219), we edit the clips for certain songs. You'll also find additional information about the band and the recordings of individual instruments on select songs, which you are welcome to download in order to create remixes or simply to learn more about the way the music is constructed.
