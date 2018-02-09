Elephant Revival Cancels Concerts, Goes on Hiatus After Eleven Years

Elephant Revival announced it would be going on hiatus after a stint of festival appearances and a performance at Red Rocks on May 20. The band is canceling eighteen concerts between January and May 2018.

The reason? "Family matters," according to a release.

The band — which has been around for eleven years, put out six albums and performed more than 1,000 concerts — has been a defining force in the Colorado roots-music scene and an advocate for environmental sustainability and public lands.