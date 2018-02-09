 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
  • Google Plus
Elephant Revival
Elephant Revival
Miles Chrisinger

Elephant Revival Cancels Concerts, Goes on Hiatus After Eleven Years

Kyle Harris | February 9, 2018 | 11:47am
AA

Elephant Revival announced it would be going on hiatus after a stint of festival appearances and a performance at Red Rocks on May 20. The band is canceling eighteen concerts between January and May 2018.

The reason? "Family matters," according to a release.

The band — which has been around for eleven years, put out six albums and performed more than 1,000 concerts — has been a defining force in the Colorado roots-music scene and an advocate for environmental sustainability and public lands.

Below is a list of the group's remaining shows and a full list of canceled concerts.

Remaining shows:
Feb 22 & 23 | Steamboat, CO | WinterWonderGrass
April 8 | Tahoe, CA | WinterWonderGrass
April 28 | Wilkesboro, NC | MerleFest
May 20 | Morrison, CO | Red Rocks with Blind Pilot and Hiss Golden Messenger

Canceled shows:
Jan 31 | Boise, ID | Knitting Factory
Feb 1 | Portland , OR | Wonder Ballroom
Feb 2 | Eugene, OR | WOW Hall
Feb 3 | Seattle, WA | The Showbox
Feb 4 | Vancouver, BC | Imperial
Feb 7 | Bozeman, MT | The Emerson
Feb 8 | Missoula, MT | The Wilma
Feb 9 | Jackson, WY | Pink Garter Theatre
Feb 10 | Park City, UT | Park City Live
Mar 21-22 | Crested Butte, CO | Center For The Arts
Mar 23-24 | Aspen, CO | Belly Up
Apr 5 | Santa Cruz, CA | The Catalyst
Apr 6 | San Francisco, CA | Great American Music Hall
Apr 11 | Los Angeles, CA | Troubadour
Apr 12 | Solana Beach, CA | Belly Up
Apr 13 | Tucson, AZ | The Rialto Theatre
Apr 14 | Flagstaff, AZ | The Orpheum Theater
May 24-27 | Cumberland, MD | DelFest

For more information about the May 20 Colorado concert, go to Red Rocks online.

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >