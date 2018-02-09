Elephant Revival Cancels Concerts, Goes on Hiatus After Eleven Years

Elephant Revival announced it would be going on hiatus after a stint of festival appearances and a performance at Red Rocks on May 20. The band is canceling eighteen concerts between January and May 2018.
The reason? "Family matters," according to a release.
The band — which has been around for eleven years, put out six albums and performed more than 1,000 concerts — has been a defining force in the Colorado roots-music scene and an advocate for environmental sustainability and public lands.
Below is a list of the group's remaining shows and a full list of canceled concerts.
Remaining shows:
Feb 22 & 23 | Steamboat, CO | WinterWonderGrass
April 8 | Tahoe, CA | WinterWonderGrass
April 28 | Wilkesboro, NC | MerleFest
May 20 | Morrison, CO | Red Rocks with Blind Pilot and Hiss Golden Messenger
Canceled shows:
Jan 31 | Boise, ID | Knitting Factory
Feb 1 | Portland , OR | Wonder Ballroom
Feb 2 | Eugene, OR | WOW Hall
Feb 3 | Seattle, WA | The Showbox
Feb 4 | Vancouver, BC | Imperial
Feb 7 | Bozeman, MT | The Emerson
Feb 8 | Missoula, MT | The Wilma
Feb 9 | Jackson, WY | Pink Garter Theatre
Feb 10 | Park City, UT | Park City Live
Mar 21-22 | Crested Butte, CO | Center For The Arts
Mar 23-24 | Aspen, CO | Belly Up
Apr 5 | Santa Cruz, CA | The Catalyst
Apr 6 | San Francisco, CA | Great American Music Hall
Apr 11 | Los Angeles, CA | Troubadour
Apr 12 | Solana Beach, CA | Belly Up
Apr 13 | Tucson, AZ | The Rialto Theatre
Apr 14 | Flagstaff, AZ | The Orpheum Theater
May 24-27 | Cumberland, MD | DelFest
For more information about the May 20 Colorado concert, go to Red Rocks online.
