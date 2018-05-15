Elephant Revival Is Preparing to Say Goodbye

Earlier this year, Elephant Revival announced that it would be taking an indefinite hiatus, citing family matters. The Colorado string band canceled a slew of shows but kept its May 20 date at Red Rocks.

The group, which started in Nederland, melds traditional Celtic folk with more recent indie rock and bluegrass sounds, creating a style that nods to the past while blazing into the future.

Central to the band’s distinctive sound is vocalist and washboard and cello player Bonnie Paine, whose croon is at once breathy, powerful, haunting and grounded. The band’s recordings, while strong, don’t do her voice justice. To truly appreciate the dynamism of Paine’s vocals, you have to hear her live, and the upcoming show at Red Rocks may be one of the last opportunities for fans to catch her with Elephant Revival before the group disbands for the foreseeable future.