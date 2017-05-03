menu

Eleven of the Best Electronic Music and Dance Club Events of May 2017

Russian Circles, Eagles of Death Metal and Mastodon Make Strange Bedfellows


Eleven of the Best Electronic Music and Dance Club Events of May 2017

Wednesday, May 3, 2017 at 5:25 a.m.
By Dylan White
Kate Simko is among the stellar electronic dance artists bringing their beats to Denver in May.EXPAND
Kate Simko is among the stellar electronic dance artists bringing their beats to Denver in May.
courtesy: TSA-Artists
April has come and gone. Many electronic artists showed up in Denver for the 4/20 holidaze. Caspa brought original dubstep to a packed Black Box two nights in a row, a solo Flosstradamus shocked Red Rocks on 4/20, and Rusko capped off a multi-venue 4/20 block party.

Red Rocks is now open for business, and many clubs and venues have events loaded with electronic acts to help us dance our way into summer. Take a look at the best of what's happening in the electronic scene in May.

Wave RacerEXPAND
Wave Racer
Aaron Thackeray

1. Wave Racer
Wednesday, May 3
Cervantes' Other Side
May's electronic festivities begin with the the chill Wave Racer. An Australian DJ with an affinity for futuristic and, at times, tropical sounds, Wave Racer brings bouncy dance tracks and inventive remixes that pair well with his wavy aesthetic. His sound combined with thevapor-wave style of late-’80s/early-’90s visuals and a neon-beach feel make Wave Racer a fantastic way to welcome the summer.

Andrew Bayer and ilan Bluestone going b2b.EXPAND
Andrew Bayer and ilan Bluestone going b2b.
@tobiaswang

2. Anjunabeats Night
Friday, May 5
The Church Nightclub
Anjunabeats, the trance record label hailing from London, is bringing its crew for a night of trance and progressive electronic music to the Church. Anjunabeats, founded by Above and Beyond, has over 100 artists signed to its label, including Audien and Mat Zo. The headliners at this event, Andrew Bayer and ilan Bluestone, have been climbing the Beatport trance charts and have recently released some hot new tracks.

Dada Life is not a German art movement, but it sure looks that way.EXPAND
Dada Life is not a German art movement, but it sure looks that way.
Westword

3. Dada Life
Friday, May 5
Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Dada Life will bring its annual Land Before Time set to Red Rocks. This iteration will include a full lineup, including Slander, Pegboard Nerds, Kill Paris and Bassrooks. The Swedish electro-house duo encourages an absurd party atmosphere (including holding the Guinness World Record for largest pillow fight) with their fun dance songs.

Ed Rush and Optical have played together for nearly two decades.
Ed Rush and Optical have played together for nearly two decades.
Courtesy: United By Bass

4. Ed Rush and Optical
Saturday, May 6
The Black Box
Veterans in the drum-and-bass scene, Ed Rush and Optical bring the underground scene to one of Denver's best small venues. Ed Rush has 25 years of drum-and-bass and jungle records to his name, and in 1998, he joined forces with Optical and has not looked back, dropping slammers and bangers for their record label, Virus Recordings. Their high-bmp, aggressive bass music will leave you shook.

Chet Faker at the Gothic Theatre in August 2016.EXPAND
Chet Faker at the Gothic Theatre in August 2016.
Lindsey Bartlett

5. Nick Murphy (Chet Faker) DJ Set
Thursday, May 11
Club Vinyl
At his official Red Rocks concert pre-party, Nick Murphy, formerly known as Chet Faker, will be hitting the decks at Vinyl. Murphy is known for adding his melodic vocals on top of electronic tracks – particularly Flume.

Read on for more of the best electronic dance events in May.


