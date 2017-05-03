Eleven of the Best Electronic Music and Dance Club Events of May 2017

EXPAND Kate Simko is among the stellar electronic dance artists bringing their beats to Denver in May. courtesy: TSA-Artists

April has come and gone. Many electronic artists showed up in Denver for the 4/20 holidaze. Caspa brought original dubstep to a packed Black Box two nights in a row, a solo Flosstradamus shocked Red Rocks on 4/20, and Rusko capped off a multi-venue 4/20 block party.

Red Rocks is now open for business, and many clubs and venues have events loaded with electronic acts to help us dance our way into summer. Take a look at the best of what's happening in the electronic scene in May.

Wave Racer Aaron Thackeray

1. Wave Racer

Wednesday, May 3

Cervantes' Other Side

May's electronic festivities begin with the the chill Wave Racer. An Australian DJ with an affinity for futuristic and, at times, tropical sounds, Wave Racer brings bouncy dance tracks and inventive remixes that pair well with his wavy aesthetic. His sound combined with thevapor-wave style of late-’80s/early-’90s visuals and a neon-beach feel make Wave Racer a fantastic way to welcome the summer.

Andrew Bayer and ilan Bluestone going b2b. @tobiaswang

2. Anjunabeats Night

Friday, May 5

The Church Nightclub

Anjunabeats, the trance record label hailing from London, is bringing its crew for a night of trance and progressive electronic music to the Church. Anjunabeats, founded by Above and Beyond, has over 100 artists signed to its label, including Audien and Mat Zo. The headliners at this event, Andrew Bayer and ilan Bluestone, have been climbing the Beatport trance charts and have recently released some hot new tracks.

Dada Life is not a German art movement, but it sure looks that way. Westword

3. Dada Life

Friday, May 5

Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Dada Life will bring its annual Land Before Time set to Red Rocks. This iteration will include a full lineup, including Slander, Pegboard Nerds, Kill Paris and Bassrooks. The Swedish electro-house duo encourages an absurd party atmosphere (including holding the Guinness World Record for largest pillow fight) with their fun dance songs.

Ed Rush and Optical have played together for nearly two decades. Courtesy: United By Bass

4. Ed Rush and Optical

Saturday, May 6

The Black Box

Veterans in the drum-and-bass scene, Ed Rush and Optical bring the underground scene to one of Denver's best small venues. Ed Rush has 25 years of drum-and-bass and jungle records to his name, and in 1998, he joined forces with Optical and has not looked back, dropping slammers and bangers for their record label, Virus Recordings. Their high-bmp, aggressive bass music will leave you shook.

Chet Faker at the Gothic Theatre in August 2016. Lindsey Bartlett

5. Nick Murphy (Chet Faker) DJ Set

Thursday, May 11

Club Vinyl

At his official Red Rocks concert pre-party, Nick Murphy, formerly known as Chet Faker, will be hitting the decks at Vinyl. Murphy is known for adding his melodic vocals on top of electronic tracks – particularly Flume.

