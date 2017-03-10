Party at These Eleven St. Patrick's Day Concerts and Music Festivals in Denver
|
Keggs and Eggs returns to LoDo's Bar & Grill.
Jim Wills
Although St. Patrick's Day is Friday, March 17, things kick into gear this weekend with the St. Patrick's Day Parade, the largest of its kind west of the Mississippi, as well as a number of other celebrations with Celtic music and Irish dance. Here's your guide to events throughout the week.
Gobs O’Phun at Swallow Hill
Friday, March 10
Irish/Scottish acoustic folk duet Gobs O’Phun returns to Swallow Hill for its annual St. Patrick's Day concert. General admission tickets are $14 for the 8 p.m. show.
St. Patrick's Day Outdoor Festival at Fadó Irish Pub
Saturday, March 11, and Saturday, March 17
Hailed as Denver's biggest St. Patrick’s Day block party, this festival is on both Saturday, March 11, and Saturday, March 17. Streets around Coors Field are shut down, and there will be stages for live bands all day, a beer garden and a number of beer and cocktail tents set up. General admission is $20; a $64 two-pack includes two GA passes plus two big beer vouchers. Full schedule below:
Friday, March 11
10-11:30 a.m.: Dancers and pipers
12-2 p.m.: Clancy's
2:30-4:30 p.m.: Big Paddy
5-7 p.m.: Angus Mohr
7:30-10 p.m.: That ’80s Band
DJs will be playing throughout the entire beer garden from noon to 7 p.m.
Friday, March 17
12-1:30 p.m.: Dancers and pipers
2-4 p.m.: Clancy's
4:30- 6:30 p.m.: Angus Mohr
7-9p.m.: Big Paddy
9:30-11 p.m.: Wild Mountain
5th Annual St. Patrick's Shenanigans at ViewHouse Ballpark
Saturday, March 11
A St. Patrick's Day Parade after-party with Potcheen, Michael Collins Pipes & Drums and DJs spinning all day. Doors open at 8 a.m.; from 2 to 6 p.m., ViewHouse will host an Irish Day Party, which includes Irish relay games, DJs and giveaways.
Denver’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade
Saturday, March 11
The Denver St. Patrick’s Day Parade begins at 9:30 a.m. at 19th and Wynkoop streets, and bars and restaurants all over the city will host celebrations (some of which are listed below).
Capitol Hill Hooley at Irish Snug
Friday and Satuday, March 10-11, and Friday, March 17
The annual Capitol Hill Hooley, hosted by the Irish Snug, takes place on Friday, March 10, Saturday March 11, and on the big day, Thursday, March 17. Full schedule below:
Friday, March 10:
6:30 p.m.: McTaggert School of Irish Dance
7:30 p.m.: Andy Sheldon, Irish Piper
Saturday, March 11:
Irish stepdancing with the Reed School throughout the day
1 p.m.: Ciorcal Caidre Pipe Band
1:30-4:30 p.m.: Chancer's Hooley
4:15 p.m.: MagMagic Show and ballon twist with Stuart Hayner
4:45-7:30 p.m.: Brian Clancy and Irish Row
7:30 p.m.: Reed School of Irish Dance
8:30-11:30 p.m.: The McDeviants
Sunday, March 12
3 p.m. Irish Session with Jere Surber
Friday, March 17:
1:30-4:30 p.m.: The Commoners
2:30-9:30 p.m.: Irish stepdancing with the Reed School throughout the day
2 p.m.: Ciorcal Caidre Irish Pipe and Drums
6-9 p.m.: Brian Clancy and Irish Row
7:45 p.m.: Denver and District Pipe Band
9 p.m.: Reed School of Irish Dance
9:30 p.m.: Under a Blood Red Sky (U2 tribute band)
Read on for more of Denver's best St. Patrick's Day music events.
