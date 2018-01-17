Music-Centric Elizabeth Hotel Opens in Fort Collins

Since its founding in 2001, the Bohemian Foundation has built the Fort Collins music community through music programs, its annual Bohemian Nights music festival, the Music District and by supporting music venues the Armory and a completely revamped Washington’s, which celebrates its grand opening in February.

So it’s not surprising that Bohemian Companies, the for-profit sister company of the Bohemian Foundation, founded by Pat Stryker, has also collaborated with real estate development company McWhinney and Sage Hospitality on the music-centric Elizabeth Hotel, a 164-room boutique hotel that opened in December on the edge of Old Town Fort Collins, across the street from Bohemian’s headquarters.

The Elizabeth has two music venues: the Sunset Lounge, a rooftop cocktail bar that offers up live jazz a few nights a week; and Magic Rat Live Music, which brings in local and national acts Tuesdays through Sundays. And since each guest's room has its own turntable, there’s a vinyl lending library with thousands of albums as well as a musical instrument lending library of stringed instruments, keyboards and more available for guests to check out during their stay.