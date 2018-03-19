Ella Vos on How Pregnancy Made Her a Superhero Musician

Pop singer Ella Vos’s career began to take off at an unexpected time. She thought she would live her days working as a hired musician, playing keyboard and singing backup vocals. But once she realized she would soon be a new mom, Vos knew she wanted to break out on her own.

“I think something about being pregnant gives you weird superhero powers. It makes you really feel like you can do anything,” Vos says.

She was prompted to put her feelings into concrete emotions and lyrics, something she had never done before. Her debut solo album The Words I Never Said is as straightforward as it sounds. Before writing the record, the non-confrontational Vos says she would approach music from an abstract perspective and only dabbled in writing in lyrics, even though she had played piano since she was five years old.