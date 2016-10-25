Elle King Officiates On-Stage Wedding in Denver

Elle King performed a sold-out show at the Ogden Theatre on October 22, 2016. Miles Chrisinger

Pop star Elle King passed through Denver last weekend and changed lives — not only with her performance, but also with a wedding.

King, best known for her infectious 2015 single "Ex's and Oh's," is currently playing a run of dates called the Ministry Tour, and she's offered to officiate a wedding during each show. She got ordained and recently got engaged herself, and now she's spreading the love.

King's concert at Denver's Ogden Theatre on Saturday, October 22, was the second date of the tour, and a couple of fans — Steve and Erick — took up her offer to get them hitched.

"Twenty years ago, fate brought two beautiful together," King said from center stage. "And today I'm glad to call them my new friends."

Watch the full video and the transcript of the ceremony below. Mazel tov, Steve and Erick!