Elle King, Schoolboy Q and the Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Five Finger Death Punch is at the Pepsi Center on Sunday. Brandon Marshall

While there's a diverse lineup of acts performing this weekend, tonight is particularly varied, with Shpongle, Straight No Chaser, Esme Patterson, John Gorka and LCD Soundsystem's Nancy Whang. Also on tap are Elle King at the Ogden Theatre on Saturday, Schoolboy Q at the Fillmore Auditorium on Sunday, and Five Finger Death Punch and Shinedown co-headlining at the Pepsi Center, also on Sunday. See the full list of our picks below.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 21

Shpongle

$20-$29.50, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Straight No Chaser

$34.50-$54.50, 8 p.m. Paramount Theatre

Fruition

$20/$25, 8 p.m. Ogden Theatre

Autograf and Goldroom

$15-$25, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Top Flite Empire

$12/$15, 7:30 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Luther Dickinson & Rich Robinson

$17.50/$20, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder

Esme Patterson

$14/$16, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Chris Daniels Birthday Bash

$10 7:30 p.m., Herman's Hideaway

Ottmar Liebert & Luna Negra

$30-$40, 7 p.m. Soiled Dove Underground

John Gorka

$25/$27, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill

Nancy Whang

$15-$18, 9 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox

The Felice Brothers

$20, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 22

Chris Lane

$10, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Masked Mansion: Bass Masquerade

$20, 7 p.m., City Hall

Elle King

$30-450, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Propagandhi

$20, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall

Wookiefoot

$15/$20, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Autograf and Goldroom

$20-$25, 9 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder

Tom Hamilton's American Babies

$12/$15, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder

Johnnyswim

$18-$20, 9 p.m. Bluebird Theater

Dillinger Escape Plan

$22/$25, 6:30 p.m. Marquis Theater

Mary Fahl

$25/$30, 8 p.m. Soiled Dove Underground

Karl Blau

$10/$12, 9 p.m. hi-dive

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 23

Five Finger Death Punch and Shinedown

$40.75-$60.75, 6 p.m., Pepsi Center

Schoolboy Q

$39.50, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Upon a Burning Body

$17-$20, 6:30 p.m. Summit Music Hall

Bettman and Halpin

$18/$20, 7 p.m., Swallow Hill

Trash Talk

$15/$18, 9 p.m. Larimer Lounge

