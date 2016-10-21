menu

Elle King, Schoolboy Q and the Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Snowboard on the Block Festival and the Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Elle King, Schoolboy Q and the Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Friday, October 21, 2016 at 5:52 a.m.
By Westword Staff
Five Finger Death Punch is at the Pepsi Center on Sunday.
Five Finger Death Punch is at the Pepsi Center on Sunday.
Brandon Marshall
A A

While there's a diverse lineup of acts performing this weekend, tonight is particularly varied, with Shpongle, Straight No Chaser, Esme Patterson, John Gorka and LCD Soundsystem's Nancy Whang. Also on tap are Elle King at the Ogden Theatre on Saturday, Schoolboy Q at the Fillmore Auditorium on Sunday, and Five Finger Death Punch and Shinedown co-headlining at the Pepsi Center, also on Sunday. See the full list of our picks below. 

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 21

Shpongle
$20-$29.50, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Straight No Chaser
$34.50-$54.50, 8 p.m. Paramount Theatre

Fruition
$20/$25, 8 p.m. Ogden Theatre

Autograf and Goldroom
$15-$25, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Top Flite Empire
$12/$15, 7:30 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Luther Dickinson & Rich Robinson
$17.50/$20, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder

Esme Patterson
$14/$16, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Chris Daniels Birthday Bash
$10 7:30 p.m., Herman's Hideaway

Related Stories

Ottmar Liebert & Luna Negra
$30-$40, 7 p.m. Soiled Dove Underground

John Gorka
$25/$27, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill

Nancy Whang
$15-$18, 9 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox

The Felice Brothers
$20, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 22

Chris Lane
$10, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Upcoming Events

Masked Mansion: Bass Masquerade
$20, 7 p.m., City Hall

Elle King
$30-450, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Propagandhi
$20, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall

Wookiefoot
$15/$20, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Autograf and Goldroom
$20-$25, 9 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder

Tom Hamilton's American Babies
$12/$15, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder

Johnnyswim
$18-$20, 9 p.m. Bluebird Theater

Dillinger Escape Plan
$22/$25, 6:30 p.m. Marquis Theater

Mary Fahl
$25/$30, 8 p.m. Soiled Dove Underground

Karl Blau
$10/$12, 9 p.m. hi-dive

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 23

Five Finger Death Punch and Shinedown
$40.75-$60.75, 6 p.m., Pepsi Center

Schoolboy Q
$39.50, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Upon a Burning Body
$17-$20, 6:30 p.m. Summit Music Hall

Bettman and Halpin
$18/$20, 7 p.m., Swallow Hill

Trash Talk
$15/$18, 9 p.m. Larimer Lounge

Related Events

Use Current Location

Related Locations

miles
Ogden Theatre
More Info
More Info

935 E. Colfax Ave.
Denver, CO 80218

303-832-1874

www.ogdentheatre.com

miles
Fillmore Auditorium
More Info
More Info

1510 Clarkson St.
Denver, CO 80218

303-837-0360

www.fillmoreauditorium.org

miles
Pepsi Center
More Info
More Info

1000 Chopper Circle
Denver, CO 80204

303-405-1100

www.pepsicenter.com

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Popular Stories

Sponsor Content

©2016 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >