Elle King, Schoolboy Q and the Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend
|
Five Finger Death Punch is at the Pepsi Center on Sunday.
Brandon Marshall
While there's a diverse lineup of acts performing this weekend, tonight is particularly varied, with Shpongle, Straight No Chaser, Esme Patterson, John Gorka and LCD Soundsystem's Nancy Whang. Also on tap are Elle King at the Ogden Theatre on Saturday, Schoolboy Q at the Fillmore Auditorium on Sunday, and Five Finger Death Punch and Shinedown co-headlining at the Pepsi Center, also on Sunday. See the full list of our picks below.
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 21
Shpongle
$20-$29.50, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
Straight No Chaser
$34.50-$54.50, 8 p.m. Paramount Theatre
Fruition
$20/$25, 8 p.m. Ogden Theatre
Autograf and Goldroom
$15-$25, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Top Flite Empire
$12/$15, 7:30 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Luther Dickinson & Rich Robinson
$17.50/$20, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder
Esme Patterson
$14/$16, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Chris Daniels Birthday Bash
$10 7:30 p.m., Herman's Hideaway
Ottmar Liebert & Luna Negra
$30-$40, 7 p.m. Soiled Dove Underground
John Gorka
$25/$27, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill
Nancy Whang
$15-$18, 9 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox
The Felice Brothers
$20, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 22
Chris Lane
$10, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
Upcoming Events
-
Mayday!
TicketsSun., Oct. 23, 7:30pm
-
Katastro
TicketsWed., Oct. 26, 7:30pm
-
The Moth & the Flame
TicketsThu., Oct. 27, 7:30pm
-
The Summer Set
TicketsFri., Oct. 28, 7:00pm
-
The Infamous Stringdusters: Big Top Halloween
TicketsFri., Oct. 28, 7:00pm
Masked Mansion: Bass Masquerade
$20, 7 p.m., City Hall
Elle King
$30-450, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Propagandhi
$20, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall
Wookiefoot
$15/$20, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Autograf and Goldroom
$20-$25, 9 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder
Tom Hamilton's American Babies
$12/$15, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder
Johnnyswim
$18-$20, 9 p.m. Bluebird Theater
Dillinger Escape Plan
$22/$25, 6:30 p.m. Marquis Theater
Mary Fahl
$25/$30, 8 p.m. Soiled Dove Underground
Karl Blau
$10/$12, 9 p.m. hi-dive
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 23
Five Finger Death Punch and Shinedown
$40.75-$60.75, 6 p.m., Pepsi Center
Schoolboy Q
$39.50, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
Upon a Burning Body
$17-$20, 6:30 p.m. Summit Music Hall
Bettman and Halpin
$18/$20, 7 p.m., Swallow Hill
Trash Talk
$15/$18, 9 p.m. Larimer Lounge
