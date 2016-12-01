Elton John, Chromeo and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

EXPAND Chromeo returns to Red Rocks in June. Aaron Thackeray

Elton John brings his eleven-city tour in support of his latest album, Wonderful Crazy Night, to the Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs on Thursday, March 16. The show will also include classic album tracks from his five-decade-long career. Tickets go on sale on Friday, December 9, at 10 a.m.

Chromeo and Rufus du Sol co-headline Red Rocks on Tuesday, June 1, with D.R.A.M. and Hayden James. Tickets ($41-$46.75) go on sale on Friday, December 2, at 10 a.m.

Country star Eric Church brings his Holdin' My Own tour to the Pepsi Center on Wednesday, April 5; tickets go on sale on Friday, December 9, at 10 a.m. There is no opener, and Church will play two full sets with an intermission in between.

NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES



AGGIE THEATRE

Everyone Orchestra: Ft. Michael Travis (SCI), Eddie Roberts (New Mastersounds), Mihali Savoulidis (Twiddle), Chuck Jones and Eli Winderman (Dopapod), Shira Elias (Turkuaz), Josh Schwartz (Turkuaz) and Matt Butler (Conducting). With Punch Drunk Munky Funk and more, Sat., Jan. 14, 9 p.m., $10-$20.

The Floozies: Wed., Jan. 18, 9 p.m.; Thu., Jan. 19, 9 p.m., $20.

Merry Metal Mania: Featuring Skinned, Ritual of Ascension, Draghoria, Genocide Method, Plague Hammer, and DJ Hyzenborg, Fri., Dec. 23, 9 p.m., $10/$15.



THE BLACK SHEEP

Colony House: Fri., April 7, 7 p.m., $10.39-$16.

Locust Grove: Fri., Jan. 13, 7 p.m., $6-$8.



BLUEBIRD THEATER

Nikki Lane: With Robert Ellis, Jonathan Tyler, Mon., March 27, 8 p.m., $17-$20.



BOULDER THEATER

Hayes Grier: Sun., March 12, 8 p.m., $30.

One Woman Sex and the City: Wed., Feb. 15, 8 p.m., $27.50/$32.50.



BROADMOOR WORLD ARENA

Elton John & His Band: Thu., March 16, 8 p.m.



CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE

Black Tiger Sex Machine: With Dabin and Kai Wachi, Thu., March 2, 9 p.m., $23/$25.

Everyone Orchestra: Ft. Michael Travis (SCI), Eddie Roberts (New Mastersounds), Mihali Savoulidis (Twiddle), Chuck Jones and Eli Winderman (Dopapod), Shira Elias (Turkuaz), Josh Schwartz (Turkuaz) and Matt Butler (Conducting). With The Copper Children, Fri., Jan. 13, 9 p.m., $17/$20.



DAZZLE

The Bad Plus: Tue., Jan. 17, 7 & 9 p.m.; Wed., Jan. 18, 7 & 9 p.m., $27-$30.

Bill Charlap Trio: Thu., Dec. 29, 6 & 8 p.m., $28-$32.

Don Byron Group: Featuring Aruán Ortiz, Cameron Brown and Dru Heller, Fri., Jan. 6, 7 & 9 p.m.; Sat., Jan. 7, 7 & 9 p.m., $15-$22.



FOX THEATRE

Billy Strings: With the Lil' Smokies and Dead Horses, Wed., Feb. 22, 8 p.m., $10-$15

Black Joe Lewis & the Honeybears: Thu., April 13, 9 p.m., $18/$20.

The Floozies: Fri., Jan. 20, 9 p.m., $25.

Other Black: With Mama Magnolia and the Burroughs, Fri., Jan. 27, 8:30 p.m., $10/$12.



GOTHIC THEATRE

The Expendables: With Hirrie, Tribal Theory, Sat., Jan. 14, 9 p.m., $25-$28.50.

Jake Miller: With Max and Spencer Sutherland, Sun., March 12, 9 p.m., $24.

Jojo: Wed., March 1, 8 p.m., $25.

Ugly God: Fri., Jan. 6, 9 p.m., $18.50.

Vince Staples: Fri., March 3, 9 p.m., $25-$30.

The Wailers: Thu., Jan. 26, 9 p.m., $25-$29.



HODI’S HALF NOTE

Billy Strings: With the Lil' Smokies and Dead Horses, Thu., Feb. 23, 8:30 p.m., $15/$18.

Stand & Rock: With Write Minded, Red Sage, Dave Halchak, McGill Jackson, Thu., Dec. 8, 9 p.m., $10.



LARIMER LOUNGE



Agent Orange: Thu., Jan. 26, 9 p.m.; Fri., Jan. 27, 9 p.m., $10-$20.

Isaiah Rashad: Wed., March 1, 9 p.m., $15-$65.

Matt Rouch & the Noise Upstairs: Wed., Feb. 8, 8 p.m., $10-$12.

Steve 'N' Seagulls: Thu., Feb. 9, 9 p.m., $15-$18.



LOST LAKE LOUNGE

American Wrestlers: Fri., March 24, 9 p.m., $11-$13.



MARQUIS THEATER

Milemarker: With Big Jesus, Thu., Feb. 23, 7 p.m., $12-$14.

Moose Blood: With Trophy Eyes, Boston Manor, A Will Away, Fri., March 24, 6 p.m., $16-$19.



MOON ROOM AT THE SUMMIT MUSIC HALL

Brent's Place Toy Drive: With Remain and Sustain, Cyclonus, MOB, Sleeping In, Fist Thrower, Tue., Dec. 20, 7 p.m., $5-$8.

Carnelian Cube (EP release): With Hemingway Hero, Doomsday for the Destroyer, Grey Days, Fighting the Phoenix, Orbiter, Fri., Jan. 6, 6 p.m., $10-$12.

Polyphia: With Josh Richardson, Covet, Tue., March 14, 6 p.m., $13-$15.

Rockmare Before Christmas: Over The Castle, Moses, Past of Ashes, Fizz, Doomblade, Royal 86, ORA, Victim Culture, Wild Lives, Sun., Dec. 11, 5 p.m., $10-$12.



OGDEN THEATRE

Jauz: Fri., Feb. 10, 9 p.m.; Sat., Feb. 11, 9 p.m., $25-$27.



PARAMOUNT THEATRE

Kansas: Performing Leftoverture in its entirety, Tue., April 18, 8 p.m., $35-$125.



PEPSI CENTER

Eric Church: Wed., April 5, 8 p.m.



RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE

Chromeo & Rufus du Sol: With D.R.A.M., Hayden James, Thu., June 1, 6:30 p.m., $41-$46.75.

John Prine: With Kacey Musgraves, Sun., June 4, 6:30 p.m., $49.50-$85.

Method Man & Redman and Flatbush Zombies: With Curren$y, Futuristic, RDGLDGRN, Wed., April 19, 4:15 p.m., $45.

Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats: Mon., Aug. 28, 8 p.m., $42.50-$48.50.

Opeth and Gojira: Thu., May 11, 7 p.m., $36.75.



SOILED DOVE UNDERGROUND

Chris Trapper: Thu., March 2, 8 p.m., $13.13-$17.50.

Christmas in the Rockies V: Featuring The Colorado Movement Choir, Mon., Dec. 19, 7 p.m., $10.

The Elders: Fri., March 17, 8 p.m., $18.75-$30.

The Sammy Mayfield Blues Band: Sat., Jan. 28, 8 p.m., $22.50-$35.



SUMMIT MUSIC HALL

Deafheaven: With This Will Destroy You, Emma Ruth Rundle, Thu., March 23, 7 p.m., $18-$20.

Katatonia: With Caspian, Tue., April 11, 7 p.m., $25-$28.