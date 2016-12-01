Elton John, Chromeo and Every New Denver Concert Announcement
|
Chromeo returns to Red Rocks in June.
Aaron Thackeray
Elton John brings his eleven-city tour in support of his latest album, Wonderful Crazy Night, to the Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs on Thursday, March 16. The show will also include classic album tracks from his five-decade-long career. Tickets go on sale on Friday, December 9, at 10 a.m.
Chromeo and Rufus du Sol co-headline Red Rocks on Tuesday, June 1, with D.R.A.M. and Hayden James. Tickets ($41-$46.75) go on sale on Friday, December 2, at 10 a.m.
Country star Eric Church brings his Holdin' My Own tour to the Pepsi Center on Wednesday, April 5; tickets go on sale on Friday, December 9, at 10 a.m. There is no opener, and Church will play two full sets with an intermission in between.
NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES
Everyone Orchestra: Ft. Michael Travis (SCI), Eddie Roberts (New Mastersounds), Mihali Savoulidis (Twiddle), Chuck Jones and Eli Winderman (Dopapod), Shira Elias (Turkuaz), Josh Schwartz (Turkuaz) and Matt Butler (Conducting). With Punch Drunk Munky Funk and more, Sat., Jan. 14, 9 p.m., $10-$20.
The Floozies: Wed., Jan. 18, 9 p.m.; Thu., Jan. 19, 9 p.m., $20.
Merry Metal Mania: Featuring Skinned, Ritual of Ascension, Draghoria, Genocide Method, Plague Hammer, and DJ Hyzenborg, Fri., Dec. 23, 9 p.m., $10/$15.
Colony House: Fri., April 7, 7 p.m., $10.39-$16.
Locust Grove: Fri., Jan. 13, 7 p.m., $6-$8.
Nikki Lane: With Robert Ellis, Jonathan Tyler, Mon., March 27, 8 p.m., $17-$20.
Hayes Grier: Sun., March 12, 8 p.m., $30.
One Woman Sex and the City: Wed., Feb. 15, 8 p.m., $27.50/$32.50.
Elton John & His Band: Thu., March 16, 8 p.m.
CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE
Black Tiger Sex Machine: With Dabin and Kai Wachi, Thu., March 2, 9 p.m., $23/$25.
Everyone Orchestra: Ft. Michael Travis (SCI), Eddie Roberts (New Mastersounds), Mihali Savoulidis (Twiddle), Chuck Jones and Eli Winderman (Dopapod), Shira Elias (Turkuaz), Josh Schwartz (Turkuaz) and Matt Butler (Conducting). With The Copper Children, Fri., Jan. 13, 9 p.m., $17/$20.
The Bad Plus: Tue., Jan. 17, 7 & 9 p.m.; Wed., Jan. 18, 7 & 9 p.m., $27-$30.
Bill Charlap Trio: Thu., Dec. 29, 6 & 8 p.m., $28-$32.
Don Byron Group: Featuring Aruán Ortiz, Cameron Brown and Dru Heller, Fri., Jan. 6, 7 & 9 p.m.; Sat., Jan. 7, 7 & 9 p.m., $15-$22.
Billy Strings: With the Lil' Smokies and Dead Horses, Wed., Feb. 22, 8 p.m., $10-$15
Black Joe Lewis & the Honeybears: Thu., April 13, 9 p.m., $18/$20.
The Floozies: Fri., Jan. 20, 9 p.m., $25.
Other Black: With Mama Magnolia and the Burroughs, Fri., Jan. 27, 8:30 p.m., $10/$12.
The Expendables: With Hirrie, Tribal Theory, Sat., Jan. 14, 9 p.m., $25-$28.50.
Jake Miller: With Max and Spencer Sutherland, Sun., March 12, 9 p.m., $24.
Jojo: Wed., March 1, 8 p.m., $25.
Ugly God: Fri., Jan. 6, 9 p.m., $18.50.
Vince Staples: Fri., March 3, 9 p.m., $25-$30.
The Wailers: Thu., Jan. 26, 9 p.m., $25-$29.
Billy Strings: With the Lil' Smokies and Dead Horses, Thu., Feb. 23, 8:30 p.m., $15/$18.
Stand & Rock: With Write Minded, Red Sage, Dave Halchak, McGill Jackson, Thu., Dec. 8, 9 p.m., $10.
Agent Orange: Thu., Jan. 26, 9 p.m.; Fri., Jan. 27, 9 p.m., $10-$20.
Isaiah Rashad: Wed., March 1, 9 p.m., $15-$65.
Matt Rouch & the Noise Upstairs: Wed., Feb. 8, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Steve 'N' Seagulls: Thu., Feb. 9, 9 p.m., $15-$18.
American Wrestlers: Fri., March 24, 9 p.m., $11-$13.
Milemarker: With Big Jesus, Thu., Feb. 23, 7 p.m., $12-$14.
Moose Blood: With Trophy Eyes, Boston Manor, A Will Away, Fri., March 24, 6 p.m., $16-$19.
MOON ROOM AT THE SUMMIT MUSIC HALL
Brent's Place Toy Drive: With Remain and Sustain, Cyclonus, MOB, Sleeping In, Fist Thrower, Tue., Dec. 20, 7 p.m., $5-$8.
Carnelian Cube (EP release): With Hemingway Hero, Doomsday for the Destroyer, Grey Days, Fighting the Phoenix, Orbiter, Fri., Jan. 6, 6 p.m., $10-$12.
Polyphia: With Josh Richardson, Covet, Tue., March 14, 6 p.m., $13-$15.
Rockmare Before Christmas: Over The Castle, Moses, Past of Ashes, Fizz, Doomblade, Royal 86, ORA, Victim Culture, Wild Lives, Sun., Dec. 11, 5 p.m., $10-$12.
Jauz: Fri., Feb. 10, 9 p.m.; Sat., Feb. 11, 9 p.m., $25-$27.
Kansas: Performing Leftoverture in its entirety, Tue., April 18, 8 p.m., $35-$125.
Eric Church: Wed., April 5, 8 p.m.
Chromeo & Rufus du Sol: With D.R.A.M., Hayden James, Thu., June 1, 6:30 p.m., $41-$46.75.
John Prine: With Kacey Musgraves, Sun., June 4, 6:30 p.m., $49.50-$85.
Method Man & Redman and Flatbush Zombies: With Curren$y, Futuristic, RDGLDGRN, Wed., April 19, 4:15 p.m., $45.
Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats: Mon., Aug. 28, 8 p.m., $42.50-$48.50.
Opeth and Gojira: Thu., May 11, 7 p.m., $36.75.
Chris Trapper: Thu., March 2, 8 p.m., $13.13-$17.50.
Christmas in the Rockies V: Featuring The Colorado Movement Choir, Mon., Dec. 19, 7 p.m., $10.
The Elders: Fri., March 17, 8 p.m., $18.75-$30.
The Sammy Mayfield Blues Band: Sat., Jan. 28, 8 p.m., $22.50-$35.
Deafheaven: With This Will Destroy You, Emma Ruth Rundle, Thu., March 23, 7 p.m., $18-$20.
Katatonia: With Caspian, Tue., April 11, 7 p.m., $25-$28.
