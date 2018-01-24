 


Elton John has announced his final tour.
Elton John's Facebook page

Hold Us Closer, Tiny Dancer: Elton John's Final Tour Comes to Denver

Westword Staff | January 24, 2018 | 12:19pm
Elton John is bidding adieu to the touring life. He's just announced his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, which will stop in Denver next month.

The concert, which will take place at the Pepsi Center on February 7, 2019, will be one of more than 300 shows that the singer and pianist will perform worldwide as he says goodbye to his fans.

“Performing live fuels me, and I’m ecstatic and humbled to continue to play to audiences across the globe,” said John in a statement. “I plan to bring the passion and creativity that has entertained my fans for decades to my final tour. After the tour finishes, I’m very much looking forward to closing off that chapter of my life by saying farewell to life on the road. I need to dedicate more time to raising my children.”

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 2, at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at Elton John online, Altitude Tickets or 866-461-6556.

