Experience the Sounds of the Street as Well as Street Art at Artopia 2017


Experience the Sounds of the Street as Well as Street Art at Artopia 2017

Thursday, February 9, 2017 at 9:04 a.m.
By Westword Staff
Experience the Sounds of the Street as Well as Street Art at Artopia 2017
Westword
Get ready for the arty party of the year: Artopia 2017, Westword's annual celebration of art, culture and fashion, will return on Saturday, February 25. And this round, we're bringing style off the streets and into City Hall, where we'll commemorate four of Denver's most iconic strips — Larimer, Santa Fe, Federal and Colfax — as well as the city's best street artists and designers.

We're bringing in the sounds of the streets, too, with performances by musicians and musical acts including Sole, Azon Classic, H Lite, DJ Spunge, Diego Santana, Sevin and Andy Immerman. Sound Off will again present the Silent Disco, and Global DJ Academy's DJs will be spinning.

Tickets are on sale at westwordartopia.com. Buy yours today — and see you February 25 at Artopia 2017!

City Hall
1144 Broadway
Denver, CO 80203

303-832-8628

www.coclubs.com/city-hall

