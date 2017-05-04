Fall Out Boy, the Afghan Whigs and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Fall Out Boy headlines the Pepsi Center in November. Aaron Thackeray

Fall Out Boy, who's set to release its seventh studio album in September, brings its twenty-city North American tour to the Pepsi Center on Friday, November 10. Tickets ($30.50-$70.50) go on sale on Friday, May 5, at 10 a.m.

The Afghan Whigs, who release their new album In Spades this week, stop at the Gothic Theatre on Saturday, October 21. Har Mar Superstar opens the show. Tickets ($30.75-$35) go on sale on Friday, May 5, at 10 a.m.

Legendary singer-songwriter Kris Kristofferson headlines the Paramount Theatre on Friday, October 13. Tickets ($35-$65) go on sale on Friday, May 5, at 10 a.m.

NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES



AGGIE THEATRE

Cody Johnson: Thu., June 15, 9 p.m., $20/$25.



THE BLACK SHEEP

Demon In Me: With Young Medicine, Mon., June 5, 7 p.m., $8-$10.

Flobots: Sat., June 10, 7 p.m., $12-$15.

Miike Snow: Tue., June 6, 8 p.m., $25-$28.

Mr. Elevator: Sun., May 28, 7 p.m., $10-$12.

Sir Sly: Tue., July 25, 7 p.m., $10.39-$12.

Stitched Up Heart: With Hell or Highwater, Sat., June 24, 6 p.m., $13-$15.



BLUEBIRD THEATER

JAIN: Mon., Nov. 13, 8 p.m., $18.

Julien Baker: With Luray, Mon., Aug. 7, 8 p.m., $15.75.

Mason Jennings: Sun., June 18, 8 p.m., $26-$30.

MEW: Tue., Aug. 15, 8 p.m., $20.



BOULDER THEATER

Joshua Radin and Rachael Yamagata: Tue., July 25, 7:30 p.m., $20-$35.

Steve Earle & the Dukes: With the Mastersons, Fri., Aug. 4, 8 p.m., $25/$30.



CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE

Azizi Gibson: Thu., June 29, 9 p.m., $15/$20.

CVILLOU World Series 001: With Sober Rob, Whereisalex, Zotti, Sat., July 22, 9 p.m., $18-$20.

Duey and the Decibels Do Disco!: Sat., May 20, 9 p.m., $15/$20.

Summer Solstice Party 2017: Feat. Mystikal & Juvenile with Jubee, Gracie Bassie and more, Sat., June 24, 8 p.m.

Talking Dreads: Tue., Aug. 15, 8 p.m., $10/$12.



DAZZLE

Catherine Russell: Sat., June 3, 6:30 & 9 p.m., $27.

Chris Potter Quartet: Fri., June 9, 6:30 & 9 p.m.; Sat., June 10, 6:30 & 9 p.m., $30-$35.

Otis Taylor: Thu., June 1, 6 & 8:30 p.m.; Fri., June 2, 6:30 & 9 p.m., $25-$30.



FIDDLER'S GREEN

Sammy Hagar & the Circle: With Andrew Hagar aka Drew Hagus, Tue., Sept. 12, 7 p.m., $25-$99.50.



FILLMORE AUDITORIUM

Future Islands: Fri., Sept. 29, 8 p.m., $25.



FOX THEATRE

Caamp: With the Wonderfool, Sat., Aug. 12, 8 p.m., $12/$15.

Jimmy Herring & the Invisible Whip: Featuring Matt Slocum, Jason Crosby, Jeff Sipe and Kevin Scott, Fri., Sept. 8, 9 p.m.; Sat., Sept. 9, 9 p.m., $25-$30/2-day pass $45.



GLOBE HALL

Badflower and Goodbye June: Fri., June 16, 9 p.m., $12-$15.

Velorama and Saint Motel Pre-Party: Thu., June 15, 8 p.m., $50.



GOTHIC THEATRE

The Afghan Whigs: With Har Mar Superstar, Sat., Oct. 21, 9 p.m., $30.75.

Colors R&B Only: Sat., June 10, 9 p.m., $22.49-$60.

Jimmy Herring & the Invisible Whip: Thu., Sept. 7, 8 p.m., $25.

Tattooed Strings: Fri., June 2, 8 p.m., $10.



HI-DIVE

Charlie Parr: Sat., July 8, 9 p.m., $10-$13.

JC Brooks: Wed., July 19, 8:30 p.m., $12-$15.

Tengger Cavalry: With Felix Martin, Helsott, Tue., June 27, 8:30 p.m., $15.



HODI’S HALF NOTE

Jerry Joseph & the Jackmormons: Wed., June 7, 9 p.m., $10/$12.



LARIMER LOUNGE



NaPalm: With Devan Blake Jones, Annabelle, Terashon Blakemore, Sat., June 3, 9 p.m., $12-$15.

The Official Pabst Festival Kick-Off Party: Featuring the Hollow, Soft Skulls, Old School Hype, Fri., May 19, 8 p.m., $5-$10.

Priests: With Lithics, Sat., Aug. 12, 9 p.m., $13-$15.

Radio Moscow: With Petyr, Sat., July 8, 9 p.m., $15-$18.



LEVITT PAVILION

Josh Abbott Band: Fri., Sept. 22, 7 p.m., $17.50-$25.



LOST LAKE LOUNGE

Alvarez Kings: Tue., July 11, 8 p.m., $13-$15.

Andrew Combs: Wed., July 19, 8 p.m., $10-$12.

Springtime Carnivore: Sun., Aug. 27, 8 p.m., $10-$12.



MARQUIS THEATER



Adrenaline Mob: With the Wild, Tue., June 27, 7 p.m., $15-$18.

The Burial Plot: With Short Stories, Sat., May 20, 7 p.m., $10.

H2O: Fri., June 23, 7 p.m., $16-$18.

Jeff Rosenstock: With Laura Stevenson, Wed., Aug. 2, 7 p.m., $15.

Pelican: With Inter Arma, Mon., Aug. 21, 7:30 p.m., $15.

Sacred Reich: With Byzantine, Mon., Sept. 18, 8 p.m., $22-$25.

Stitched Up Heart: Mon., June 26, 6 p.m., $13-$15.



MOON ROOM AT THE SUMMIT MUSIC HALL

The Brevet: Wed., June 28, 7 p.m., $10-$12.

For the Love of Locals 14: With Cold Fire (EP release), The Real Me, Kyle Coy, Roy Catlin, Abigail Rose, Thu., June 22, 7 p.m., $5.

The Goat Hill Massacre: With Rise As Legends, Endlight, When Darkness Falls, River Run, Sat., June 10, 7 p.m., $10-$12.

Kurt Travis: With Amarionette, Andrés, Ghostpulse, Sun., June 18, 7 p.m., $12.

Owleye: With Titans In Time, Your Own Medicine, Dorsia, Under Auburn Skies, Tue., June 6, 7 p.m., $10-$12.



OGDEN THEATRE

Blackberry Smoke: With the Cadillac Three, Wed., Aug. 9, 8 p.m., $28.50.

George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic: Sun., June 18, 8 p.m., $32.

LANY: Wed., Oct. 25, 8 p.m., $20.

The War on Drugs: Sat., Oct. 14, 9 p.m., $36.95.



PARAMOUNT THEATRE

The Cranberries: Sun., Oct. 1, 7:30 p.m., $39.50-$89.50.

Kaleo: Fri., Sept. 22, 8 p.m., $30-$35.

Kris Kristofferson: Fri., Oct. 13, 7:30 p.m., $35-$65.



PEPSI CENTER

Fall Out Boy: Fri., Nov. 10, 7 p.m., $30.50-$70.50.

Halsey: With Partynextdoor and Charli XCX, Sun., Oct. 29, 7:30 p.m., $29.50-$69.50.

Janet Jackson: Tue., Oct. 17, 8 p.m., $60-$150.



RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE



Thievery Corporation & DeVotchKa: With That 1 Guy, Sat., Aug. 5, 7 p.m., $44.75-$100.



SUMMIT MUSIC HALL

Club Cosplay Denver: The Unofficial After Party of Denver Comic Con: Fri., June 30, 8 p.m., $15-$30.

Decapitated and Thy Art Is Murder: With Fallujah, Ghost Bath, Tue., Aug. 29, 6 p.m., $20-$22.

Mix Master Mike: With Gatsby, KDJ Above, Wed., June 7, 7 p.m., $15-$30.



SWALLOW HILL

FY5: Fri., June 2, 8 p.m., $20/$22

Joan Osborne Sings the Songs of Bob Dylan: Fri., Aug. 4, 8 p.m., $34/$36.

