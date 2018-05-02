Family Ties Brings Hip-Hop and Art to Your Mom's House

Denver hip-hop artists Alex Gage, aka AG Flux, and Josh Warner, aka Just Enough Food, first crossed paths in 2012 while performing with their respective crews, Black Mask and Travellers Music. Over the years, the MCs/producers have attempted to create space to showcase area artists. On Thursday, May 3, they'll launch their latest effort, a bi-monthly hip-hop and visual-art event dubbed Family Ties.

“It was an idea we’ve always had that I wanted to build with other creatives in mind that was just more than a show,” Gage says. He would create “an experience that we could put every musician on a platform equally and showcase talent in different mediums of that work. We wanted that full experience.”

In their time performing as rappers, Gage and Warner noticed a disconnect among audiences at hip-hop shows.