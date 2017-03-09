Father John Misty, Darius Rucker and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Father John Misty, seen here performing at Ellie Caulkins Opera House last year, comes to Red Rocks in August. Miles Chrisinger

Father John Misty, who performed on Saturday Night Live last weekend, visits Red Rocks on Friday, August 25 with Jenny Lewis opening. Tickets ($55) go on sale on Friday, March 17, at 10 a.m.

Darius Rucker headlines Red Rocks with Lauren Alaina opening on Tuesday, August 1; tickets ($39.50 - $69.50) go on sale on Friday, March 10, at 10 a.m.

Chautauqua Auditorium announced a preview of its summer concert series that includes Hot Rize, Gipsy Kings, TajMo (Taj Mahal and Keb' Mo'), Mary Chapin Carpenter and more. The full season line-up will be announced in April.

NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES



AGGIE THEATRE

Random Rab: Sat., April 1, 9 p.m., $15/$18.

Tomorrows Bad Seeds: Sun., April 30, 9 p.m., $13/$15.



BELLCO THEATRE

Gloria Trevi vs. Alejandra Guzmán: Thu., June 15, 8 p.m., $43-$153.



THE BLACK SHEEP

Beginners: Sun., May 7, 7 p.m., $10-$12.

Dead Horse Trauma: Tue., April 25, 7 p.m., $8-$10.

For the Win: With Rookie Of The Year, The New Low, Mon., April 17, 7 p.m., $10-$12.

Last Podcast on the Left: Thu., April 20, 8 p.m., $25.

Oh, Whale: With If I Fail, Deliquesce, Mon., April 24, 7 p.m., $7-$10.

Tribal Seeds: Wed., June 21, 7 p.m.; Thu., June 22, 7 p.m., $22-$25.



BLUEBIRD THEATER

Dragondeer: With A. Tom Collins, Evan Holm and the Restless Ones, the Guestlist, Fri., May 5, 8 p.m., $14.

Kitchen Dwellers: With Part & Parcel, Kind Country, Fri., April 21, 9 p.m., $12-$15.

Mitski: Wed., July 19, 8 p.m., $16/$20.



BOULDER THEATER

Seether: With Letters from the Fire and Big Story, Mon., Aug. 14, 7:30 p.m., $33/$35.

September School Presents Corporate Battle of the Bands: Fri., April 21, 7 p.m., $25.



CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE

22 Savage: With Big Stroke, Esi Juey, Jkee Bdubb, Koo Qua and Arapahoe Trues, Sun., April 2, 8 p.m., $20/$25.

Genetics: With Skydyed, Spectacle, Fri., April 7, 9 p.m., $5/$10.

Philsh aka Character Zero: Feat. Phil Salvaggio as Trey, Fleeb as Mike, Eric as Fishman and Jeremy McDonough aka Space Panda on keys, Sat., April 1, 9 p.m., $5/$10.

The Stash! Band: Thu., June 1, 8 p.m., free-$10.

Wale: Tue., May 16, 9 p.m., $28-$32/ meet and greet $125.



CHAUTAUQUA AUDIORIUM

The Gipsy Kings: Featuring Nicolas Reyes and Tonino Baliardo, Tue., Aug. 29, 7:30 p.m., $55-$78.

Hot Rize: Thu., June 1, 7:30 p.m., $30-$48

Hudson: Jack DeJohnette, Larry Grenadier, John Medeski & John Scofield: Sun., June 11, 7:30 p.m., $40-$58.

Mary Chapin Carpenter: Mon., July 24, 7:30 p.m., $40-$58.

St. Paul & the Broken Bones: Tue., Aug. 15, 7:30 p.m.; Wed., Aug. 16, 7:30 p.m., $32-$50.

The Steeldrivers: Fri., Aug. 25, 7:30 p.m., $20-$40.50.

TajMo: The Taj Mahal & Keb' Mo' Band: Fri., June 2, 7:30 p.m., $50-$68.



DENVER PERFORMING ARTS COMPLEX SCULPTURE PARK

Rancid / Dropkick Murphys: With the Selecter, Kevin Seconds (of 7SECONDS), Fri., Aug. 11, 5:30 p.m., $39.95.



FIDDLER'S GREEN

The Lumineers: With Andrew Bird and the Cave Singers, Fri., Aug. 25, 7 p.m.; Sat., Aug. 26, 7 p.m., $29.95-$65.



FILLMORE AUDITORIUM

Chevelle: With Black Map, Sun., July 30, 7:30 p.m., $29.50/$35.



1STBANK CENTER

Take Note the Concert: Feat. Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, Isaac Slade of the Fray, Todd Park Mohr, Tracksuit Wedding, Josh Blue and more, Thu., May 4, 7:30 p.m.



FOX THEATRE

Black Tiger Sex Machine: Sat., April 29, 9 p.m., $18/$20.

Dopapod: Dead After-Party: Sat., June 10, 11:30 p.m., $20/$25.

Maceo Parker: Thu., Aug. 17, 8 p.m., $25/$30.

The Marcus King Band & Tom Hamilton's American Babies: Pre-Dead Party: Thu., June 8, 9 p.m., $10.

Na'an Stop (album release): Wed., April 26, 9 p.m., $12/$14.



GOTHIC THEATRE

Potato Pirates and The Bunny Gang: Sat., April 29, 8 p.m., $5-$15.



HODI’S HALF NOTE

Lil King G: Sat., May 6, 7 p.m., $18/$20.

Project 432 and Write Minded: With NoNeed and Rawtune, Sat., April 22, 9 p.m., $10-$15.

Upon A Burning Body: With Within The Ruins, Kublai Kwon, Sun., May 7, 6 p.m., $16/$18.



LARIMER LOUNGE



Coolzey: With NesWordz, An Hobbes, Everai, J Bomb, Sun., April 23, 9 p.m., $8-$10.

Gabriel Garzón Montano: Fri., May 19, 8 p.m., $15-$20.

Lewis Watson: Mon., May 8, 8 p.m., $15/$18.

Oxymorrons: Wed., April 5, 8 p.m., $10-$12.

Whiskerman: Fri., April 21, 8 p.m., $8-$10.



LOST LAKE LOUNGE

CAAMP: Wed., April 5, 8 p.m., $10-$12.

Lil Peep: Tue., April 25, 8 p.m., $15-$20.

Unwed Sailor: Wed., May 31, 8 p.m., $8-$10.



MARQUIS THEATER

'68: With Listener, Homeless Gospel Choir, Plastic Daggers, Sea Of Teeth, Mon., May 29, 6 p.m., $13-$15.

Bedford Falls (album release): With Finding Common Ground, Rain in July, Wildermiss, How Strange, Thu., April 6, 6 p.m., $10-$12.

Dayshell and Silver Snakes: Sun., April 9, 7 p.m., $10-$12.

Defend DIY: A Benefit for Rhinoceropolis and the Flux Capacitor: With Innerspace, the Coast is Ours, Clayton Wyatt, Fri., April 7, 7 p.m., $10.

Kosha Dillz: Wed., April 5, 8 p.m., $12-$14

Never Shout Never: Fri., May 12, 7 p.m., $22-$25.

New Language: Sun., April 30, 7 p.m., $10-$12.

Sorority Noise: With Mat Kerekes, the Obsessives, Sun., May 7, 7 p.m., $14-$17.



MOON ROOM AT THE SUMMIT MUSIC HALL

The Barons: Wed., April 5, 7 p.m., $10.

For the Win: With Rookie of the Year, The New Low, Sun., April 16, 7 p.m., $10-$12.

Post/War: With Wild Trees, Bloomers, Astral Planes, Fri., April 7, 7 p.m., $10.

Turbid North: Sun., April 23, 7 p.m., $10-$12.

Yung Pinch: With Everyday Dynasty, BYZ, Young Nuphoria, Thu., April 6, 8 p.m., $15-$20.



OGDEN THEATRE

Hippie Sabotage: With Oklio, $25.



PARAMOUNT THEATRE

Peppa Pig Live!: Sun., Dec. 3, 2 p.m., $15-$49.50.



RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE



Alt-J: With Tove Lo and SOHN, Mon., Aug. 7, 7 p.m., $45-$55.

Darius Rucker: With Lauren Alaina, Tue., Aug. 1, 7:30 p.m., $39.50-$69.50.

Father John Misty: Fri., Aug. 25, 7:30 p.m., $45.

Fleet Foxes: With Beach House, Wed., Sept. 27, 7:30 p.m., $47.50-$53.

Joe Bonamassa: Wed., Aug. 23, 8 p.m., $69-$149.

Slightly Stoopid: With Iration, J Boog and the Movement, Fri., Aug. 18, 6 p.m., $44.99.



SUMMIT MUSIC HALL

Hinder and Nonpoint: With Nine Shrines, Thu., May 11, 7 p.m., $23-$40.

King Lil G: Fri., May 5, 7 p.m., $23-$25.

Mod Sun: Fri., April 28, 7 p.m., $18-$20.

The Strumbellas: Mon., Oct. 16, 7 p.m., $25-$28.



SWALLOW HILL

300 Days and Masontown: Fri., April 28, 8 p.m., $12.

Jeffrey Foucault: Fri., May 5, 8 p.m., $23/$25.

Justin Roberts & the Not Ready for Naptime Players: Sat., April 1, 11 a.m., $18/$20.

Matt Campbell: Sat., May 6, 8 p.m., $14.

Peter Mawanga & the Amaravi Movement: Sat., April 22, 8 p.m., $17/$19.

