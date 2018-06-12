Meet a Westword Music Showcase Artist: Felix Fast4ward

Each year, the Westword Music Showcase brings some of the city's best acts to venues throughout the Golden Triangle neighborhood. To find out more about these acts and to get their take on the most pressing issues in the Denver music scene, we have them answer a questionnaire. Here is what multi-instrumentalist DJ and producer Felix Fast4ward has to say.
Westword: What do you want readers to know about your music?
Felix Fast4ward: I would like the reader to know that my "live improvised beat sets" are about 79% based on what the audience and listener offers as well. Whatever the listener can imagine to hear musically can and will be reflected through what the listener is open to or can imagine. It's my job to be the sound vessel and fearlessly execute those possibilities live.
How has Denver influenced your sound?
The Rocky Mountains reflect fierce grounding as well colossal power. They are stoic yet brilliant, silent but loud.
What are the biggest issues Denver musicians face in 2018 — good and bad?
For the good, I would say that on the surface, modern colonization or this ultra-capitalist mindset that's affecting Denver, doesn't really factor into whether or not unique musicians will continue creating. The bad part is that it is plucking the "be your weird and funky self " venues out of existence and creating some really safe music. R.I.P., Colin Ward.
If you could change anything about Denver's music scene, what would it be?
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
I'm a big fan of musicians trying new and unique methods musically. I would change the fact that venues welcoming that type of experimentation of freedom [should be] properly protected and funded.
What has you most excited about playing the 2018 Westword Music Showcase?
It's an honor to be playing this year's showcase with my friend Sam Moritz, aka Onyro. We've been working together for some time; he is a very talented motion visual artist.
Felix Fast4ward will perform at the Westword Music Showcase at 5:15 p.m. on Saturday, June 23, at Vinyl, 1082 Broadway. Get more information and tickets at westwordshowcase.com.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!