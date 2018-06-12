Meet a Westword Music Showcase Artist: Felix Fast4ward

Each year, the Westword Music Showcase brings some of the city's best acts to venues throughout the Golden Triangle neighborhood. To find out more about these acts and to get their take on the most pressing issues in the Denver music scene, we have them answer a questionnaire. Here is what multi-instrumentalist DJ and producer Felix Fast4ward has to say.

Westword: What do you want readers to know about your music?

Felix Fast4ward: I would like the reader to know that my "live improvised beat sets" are about 79% based on what the audience and listener offers as well. Whatever the listener can imagine to hear musically can and will be reflected through what the listener is open to or can imagine. It's my job to be the sound vessel and fearlessly execute those possibilities live.