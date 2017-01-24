Five Ways to Save Money on Concert Tickets in Denver
Aaron Thackeray
Let's say Katy Perry announces she's coming back to Denver. Tickets are $50. You really want to go, and guess what? You have $55 in the bank account. So you sit by your computer until tickets go on sale, hit the checkout button, and suddenly realize you can't afford to see her. The price jumped an extra $7. You were foiled by a service fee.
Before you start trying to sneak into shows again, check out this list of tips for purchasing (or winning) tickets that involve no service fees.
Red Rocks
Brandon Marshall
1. Red Rocks via the Denver Coliseum
4600 Humboldt Street
720-865-2475
Without trekking all the way to Morrison and hitting the Red Rocks box office, you can find Red Rocks concert tickets at the Denver Coliseum, available for purchase on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Ghost performs at Summit Music Hall.
Aaron Thackeray
1902 Blake Street
303-487-0111
On Fridays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., you can pay (cash only) at the Summit Music Hall box office and avoid service fees on all tickets. Here you can find tickets for shows not only at the Summit, but also the Marquis Theatre and Colorado Springs venue the Black Sheep.
Sometimes you can have your beer and get your concert tickets, too.
Riley Cowing
3. Vine Street Pub
1700 Vine Street
303-388-2337
While enjoying a local brew, ask your bartenders if they have any concert tickets available. Chances are they might. Vine Street will sometimes carry an allotment of tickets for shows like Yonder Mountain String Band or The Motet. Keep your ears open, and act fast.
Courtesy of buffaloexchange.com
4. Buffalo Exchange
51 Broadway
303-866-0165
Buffalo Exchange – The Annex
226 East 13th Avenue
303-866-0164
Follow Buffalo Exchange on social media to keep up with its ticket giveaways. From time to time, the clothing shop will receive an allotment of tickets to shows and venues around the city. The location of which store has the tickets will be detailed in a social-media post. Follow along on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook for more information.
You can also buy tickets for the Gothic and Bluebird at the Ogden Theatre box office.
Riley Cowing
5. Ogden Theatre
935 East Colfax Avenue
303-832-1874
On Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. you can purchase tickets with no fees for shows at the Ogden Theatre, the Gothic Theatre and the Bluebird Theater. At the Gothic and Bluebird box offices, you can also find tickets for all three venues, but hours are limited to event days. The Gothic’s box office opens an hour before the doors open, and the Bluebird’s box office opens thirty minutes prior.
