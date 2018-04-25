Get Ready for a Landslide: Fleetwood Mac Is Coming to Town

Fleetwood Mac announced it would be hitting the road for a North American tour that will launch in October and hit Denver on December 3.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
The line-up will include Mick Fleetwood, John McVie, Stevie Nicks and Christine McVie, along with newcomers Mike Campbell and Neil Finn.
“Fleetwood Mac has always been about an amazing collection of songs that are performed with a unique blend of talents," said Fleetwood in a statement. "We jammed with Mike and Neil and the chemistry really worked and let the band realize that this is the right combination to go forward with in Fleetwood Mac style. We know we have something new, yet it’s got the unmistakable Mac sound."
The Colorado concert will take place at the Pepsi Center.
Tickets go on sale Friday, May 4, at Altitude Tickets, Live Nation and 303-893-8497.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!