Flint Eastwood's Jax Anderson Wants You to Understand the Real Detroit

Flint Eastwood took inspiration from Detroit's urban grit to write her new EP.

In order to understand Flint Eastwood, you must first understand Detroit. And not the crumbling and derelict caricature of Detroit splattered across the national news, but the real Detroit.





And

the songwriter, voice and driving force behind Flint Eastwood, Jax Anderson, is

more than willing to talk about that particular realness. Born and raised in

the Motor City, Anderson spent a lifetime witnessing the city undergo several

metamorphoses. She won’t deny that her home town has hit especially difficult

times over the last decade – city officials filed for the largest municipal

bankruptcy in American history in 2013. Still, she can’t jibe with the vision of

Detroit as depressing and neglected.





“There’s

a narrative that we don’t have anything,” she says. “But you go into the

neighborhoods of Detroit and the way they look after each other is super-

inspiring. The community and the spirit of Detroit has always existed and has

always been a positive thing. It just hasn’t been in the light.”





That’s

not to mention the city’s mind-bogglingly rich musical legacy. Seriously, just

try to pick one game-changing moment of its sonic history: a hub for blues and

jazz in the early twentieth century, the home of the Motown sound, the

birthplace of techno, a veritable hip-hop mecca (Eminem or J Dilla, anyone?), a

punk and hardcore breeding ground throughout the ’70s and ’80s, and

the home town of an all-star artist roster that includes Jack White, Sufjan

Stevens, Diana Ross, Bob Seger and Smokey Robinson.





None

of this is lost on Anderson, who refuses to predict where the Detroit sound

will go next.





“The

beautiful thing about Detroit is that anytime an artist pops up, they always

basically create their own genre,” she says. “We’re landlocked, so we can only

take from where we know and where we’re from.”





And

what she and her fellow Detroit musicians know is that they’re drawing from a

city that’s gritty, passionate, brutally honest, and proudly lacking in the glamour

and narcissism of the coasts.





So

it follows that Detroit serves as the backdrop for her varied and encompassing

new EP,

The sleek

seven-track offering is technically indie pop, only not quite. Assisted by her

brother and producer Seth Anderson (aka Syblyng), Anderson deploys twisted

hip-hop beats without hesitation and enlists a full brass section to make the

hook in lead single “Queen” extra regal. Detroit-based producer GRiZ infuses the

sweet-as-pie EP highlight “Rewind” with a measured dose of affable funk and

euro-pop, creating something that sounds like Charli XCX discovering trip-hop

while on ecstasy. “Push” doubles down on Anderson’s ferocity with Tunde

Olaniran in tow, his choirboy-gone-bad voice rising to the rafters while

Anderson tosses couplets that affirm her boss-bitch status: “I’ve given up

taking the scenic/Gas to the floor ’cause I mean it.”





It’s

a lot all at once. The hip-hop rhythms may be the most obvious connecting

thread throughout

, but Anderson spends the EP defying expectations to

stick to a single style or sound.







“I

like good songwriting, so that doesn’t hold me down to one genre,” she says.

“One second I’ll write a hip-hop track, and the next second I’ll write a folk

song. I’m very much about good songwriting with an honest message, and I think

that transcends genre.”





For

all the Detroit-versus-everybody grit that inspired and powers her songwriting

on

there was a time in

the not-too-distant past when the city no longer appealed to her. She bounced

around the country for a few years, landing in Los Angeles for a while before

eventually returning to Detroit. Uninspired and frustrated with the lack of

opportunities she found upon her re-arrival, she started planning to move to Nashville

with Syblyng.





Then

something about Detroit just clicked into place.





“We

were thinking about places we could go, and then we stepped back and were like,

‘Why are we trying to go to these other cities when the Internet exists and we can

do what we want from anywhere?’” she says. “We just noticed that there were so

many talented artists here who all just create in their bedrooms. Our solution

was to create a space where people could make stuff.”

That

idea manifested in Assemble Sound, a church built in the 1870s that Anderson renovated

into an artists’ space and “open-door studio.” (It is, for the record, not the

church featured in her video for “Queen.” That particular church is Assemble

Sounds’ “buddy church,” another renovated artist space owned by Anderson’s friends

and located on the opposite side of the city.)