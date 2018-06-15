Meet a Westword Music Showcase Band: Float Like a Buffalo

Every year, the Westword Music Showcase brings some of the city's best musicians to venues throughout the Golden Triangle neighborhood. To find out more about some of the acts that will be performing at the Showcase on Saturday, June 23, we sent them a questionnaire asking about their music and their view of the local scene.
Here's what Float Like A Buffalo has to say.
Westword: What do you want readers to know about your music?
Float Like A Buffalo: We are a mix of ska/funk/reggae and rock and all fun. Our live shows are where we shine the most.
How has Denver influenced your sound?
Most of us have grown up in Denver, so we have a lot of songs that have been written on the trails of the Rocky Mountains, on our snowboards, while fishing, or just enjoying the scenery of this beautiful state.
What are the biggest issues Denver musicians face in 2018 — good and bad?
Denver has a booming music scene with all kinds of music. It's easy to get your band out and play shows here and actually make some money. However, a lot of the scenes in Denver focus mainly on one or two kinds of music, and to get into the bigger venues, sometimes it feels like more about who you know instead of how good your music is.
If you could change anything about Denver's music scene, what would it be?
Easier to get into the bigger venues such as the Ogden, the Fillmore, and of course, Red Rocks.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
What has you most excited about playing the 2018 Westword Music Showcase?
Some of our favorite local bands are also playing. We played the Showcase in 2016 and opened the main stage. We're excited to play a little later during the day, when everyone starts showing up and partying it up all night with everyone!
Float Like a Buffalo will perform at the Westword Music Showcase at 2:45 p.m. Saturday, June 23, at La Rumba, 99 West Ninth Avenue. Get more information and tickets, including squad packs of four GA tickets for $160, at westwordshowcase.com.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!