Folk-Rock Legend David Crosby Is Coming to Colorado in May

David Crosby will perform at the Boulder Theatre on May 7. David Crosby's Facebook page

Storied singer-songwriter David Crosby will be playing the Boulder Theate in May.

Crosby started out as a struggling actor, trying to make his way up the ladder in Hollywood. Instead, he started playing his music around Los Angeles. In 1960, the budding folk musician began roaming the country, playing coffeehouses and folk-music clubs.

In 1963, he formed the legendary folk-rock band The Byrds, known for songs like "Turn! Turn! Turn!," and the band's cover of Bob Dylan's "Mr. Tambourine Man."

Crosby started collaborating with Graham Nash and Stephen Stills in 1967, and they formed Crosby, Stills and Nash, which gained fame playing at the Woodstock music festival.

By 1971, Crosby was playing solo again, and has done so, on and off, ever since. He dropped his latest release, Lighthouse, in October 2016.

Crosby will play at 7 p.m. on May 7 at the Boulder Theatre. Tickets go on sale on Friday, February 3, and cost between $50 and $55. For more information, call 303-786-7030 or go to the Boulder Theater website.

