Folk-Rock Legend David Crosby Is Coming to Colorado in May

The Best Shows in Denver This Week, January 23-26


Folk-Rock Legend David Crosby Is Coming to Colorado in May

Monday, January 30, 2017 at 4 p.m.
By Kyle Harris
David Crosby will perform at the Boulder Theatre on May 7.
David Crosby will perform at the Boulder Theatre on May 7.
David Crosby's Facebook page
Storied singer-songwriter David Crosby will be playing the Boulder Theate in May.

Crosby started out as a struggling actor, trying to make his way up the ladder in Hollywood. Instead, he started playing his music around Los Angeles. In 1960, the budding folk musician began roaming the country, playing coffeehouses and folk-music clubs.

In 1963, he formed the legendary folk-rock band The Byrds, known for songs like "Turn! Turn! Turn!," and the band's cover of Bob Dylan's "Mr. Tambourine Man."

Crosby started collaborating with Graham Nash and Stephen Stills in 1967, and they formed Crosby, Stills and Nash, which gained fame playing at the Woodstock music festival.

By 1971, Crosby was playing solo again, and has done so, on and off, ever since. He dropped his latest release, Lighthouse, in October 2016.

Crosby will play at 7 p.m. on May 7 at the Boulder Theatre. Tickets go on sale on Friday, February 3, and cost between $50 and $55. For more information, call 303-786-7030 or go to the Boulder Theater website.

Kyle Harris
Kyle Harris, Westword’s Culture Editor, quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Before coming to Westword, he worked as the managing editor of The Colorado Independent. He has gardened his front yard to some neighbors’ disdain and others’ delight, played angry folk music at DIY spaces nationwide, curated a microcinema and written about everything from experimental film and polyamory to political backroom shenanigans and urban gardeners’ feuds.

Boulder Theater
2032 14th St.
Boulder, CO 80302

303-786-7030

www.bouldertheater.com

