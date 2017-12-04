Foreigner's Summer Tour Coming to Denver in July

Foreigner's 29-city summer Jukebox Hero tour will be stopping at the Pepsi Center on July 24. Along for the ride are Whitesnake and Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening.
The tour starts June 15 in Bangor, Maine, and wraps up on August 1 in Irvine, California.
Tickets for the July 24 Denver concert go on sale Friday, December 8, at 10 a.m. They cost $25 to $95 and can be purchased at Live Nation.
Below is a full list of dates:
6/15/2018 Bangor, ME Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion
6/16/2018 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center
6/19/2018 Syracuse, NY Lakeview Amphitheater
6/20/2018 Boston, MA Blue Hills Bank Pavilion
6/22/2018 Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach
6/23/2018 Camden, NJ BB&T Pavilion
6/26/2018 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center
6/27/2018 Burgettstown, PA KeyBank Pavilion
6/29/2018 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live
6/30/2018 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center
7/3/2018 Raleigh, NC Walnut Creek Amphitheatre
7/4/2018 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion
7/6/2018 Nashville, TN Ascend Amphitheater
7/7/2018 Alpharetta, GA Verizon Amphitheatre
7/8/2018 Simpsonville, SC Heritage Park Amphitheatre
7/10/2018 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center
7/11/2018 Chicago, IL Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
7/13/2018 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
7/15/2018 Clarkston, MI DTE Energy Music Theatre
7/17/2018 Kansas City, MO Starlight Theatre
7/18/2018 St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
7/20/2018 The Woodlands, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
7/21/2018 Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
7/24/2018 Denver, CO Pepsi Center
7/25/2018 West Valley City, UT Usana Amphitheater
7/27/2018 Auburn, WA White River Amphitheatre
7/28/2018 Ridgefield, WA Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre
7/31/2018 Chula Vista, CA Mattress Firm Amphitheatre
8/1/2018 Irvine, CA Five Point Amphitheater
