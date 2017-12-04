Foreigner's Summer Tour Coming to Denver in July

Foreigner's 29-city summer Jukebox Hero tour will be stopping at the Pepsi Center on July 24. Along for the ride are Whitesnake and Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening.

The tour starts June 15 in Bangor, Maine, and wraps up on August 1 in Irvine, California.

Tickets for the July 24 Denver concert go on sale Friday, December 8, at 10 a.m. They cost $25 to $95 and can be purchased at Live Nation.