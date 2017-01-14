Fourteen Stories About Colorado DIY After Ghost Ship: From Evictions to Organizing

A mural posted to Flux Capacitor's Facebook page reads, "DIY OR DIE." Flux Capacitor's Facebook page.

It's been a rocky few weeks for DIY communities. Oakland's Ghost Ship fire killed 36 people, at a dance party, in a warehouse that had not been inspected in thirty years. That triggered cities across the country to ramp up their inspections of DIY spaces. Here, in Colorado, Rhinoceropolis, Glob and Flux Capacitor have all been shut down — the latter permanently. Last week, the DIY community surfaced as a political coalition, Amplify Arts Denver, to improve conditions for the local underground scene, and Seventh Circle Music Collective survived an inspection.

Catch up on what's been going on, since the Ghost Ship fire, below.

Bree Davies Rhinoceropolis eviction order.

1. Rhinoceropolis DIY Venue Shut Down by Denver Fire Department for Code Violations

The entrance to Rhinoceropolis may be low-key, but during DIY shows, the energy inside was palpable. Tom Murphy

2. Rhinoceropolis Founder Pens Letter to Congresswoman Diana DeGette



The banner image at the top of the benefit concert's Facebook page is a collage honoring victims of the Oakland fire Facebook Event Page for the Oakland Fire Benefit Concert Facebook Event Page for the Oakland Fire Benefit Concert

3. Musicians Organize Benefit Concert for Ghost Ship Fire Victims at Aztlan Theatre

Rhicoceropolis Ken Hamblin III

4. Musician and Urban Planning Expert on the Economic and Social Value of DIY Spaces

Itchy-O performs at a benefit for the Ghost Ship fire victims. Scott Lentz

5. DIY Solidarity Shines at Denver's Ghost Ship Fire Benefit

Flux Capacitor mourns eviction. Flux Capacitor Facebook Page

6. Colorado Springs Fire Department Shuts Down DIY Venue Flux Capacitor

A mural in Flux Capacitor's entryway. Tom Murphy

7. Why Evicted DIY Organizer From Flux Capacitor Won't Give Up

