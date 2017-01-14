Fourteen Stories About Colorado DIY After Ghost Ship: From Evictions to Organizing
|
A mural posted to Flux Capacitor's Facebook page reads, "DIY OR DIE."
Flux Capacitor's Facebook page.
It's been a rocky few weeks for DIY communities. Oakland's Ghost Ship fire killed 36 people, at a dance party, in a warehouse that had not been inspected in thirty years. That triggered cities across the country to ramp up their inspections of DIY spaces. Here, in Colorado, Rhinoceropolis, Glob and Flux Capacitor have all been shut down — the latter permanently. Last week, the DIY community surfaced as a political coalition, Amplify Arts Denver, to improve conditions for the local underground scene, and Seventh Circle Music Collective survived an inspection.
Catch up on what's been going on, since the Ghost Ship fire, below.
|
Bree Davies
Rhinoceropolis eviction order.
1. Rhinoceropolis DIY Venue Shut Down by Denver Fire Department for Code Violations
|
The entrance to Rhinoceropolis may be low-key, but during DIY shows, the energy inside was palpable.
Tom Murphy
2. Rhinoceropolis Founder Pens Letter to Congresswoman Diana DeGette
|
The banner image at the top of the benefit concert's Facebook page is a collage honoring victims of the Oakland fire Facebook Event Page for the Oakland Fire Benefit Concert
Facebook Event Page for the Oakland Fire Benefit Concert
3. Musicians Organize Benefit Concert for Ghost Ship Fire Victims at Aztlan Theatre
|
Rhicoceropolis
Ken Hamblin III
4. Musician and Urban Planning Expert on the Economic and Social Value of DIY Spaces
|
Itchy-O performs at a benefit for the Ghost Ship fire victims.
Scott Lentz
5. DIY Solidarity Shines at Denver's Ghost Ship Fire Benefit
|
Flux Capacitor mourns eviction.
Flux Capacitor Facebook Page
6. Colorado Springs Fire Department Shuts Down DIY Venue Flux Capacitor
|
A mural in Flux Capacitor's entryway.
Tom Murphy
7. Why Evicted DIY Organizer From Flux Capacitor Won't Give Up
Read on for more stories about Colorado's DIY scene in the wake of the Ghost Ship fire.
Get the Music Newsletter
Keep your thumb on the local music scene each week with music news, trends, artist interviews and concert listings. We'll also send you special ticket offers and music deals.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Blak'out (Scorpions tribute)
TicketsSat., Jan. 14, 8:00pm
-
Chris Janson
TicketsSat., Jan. 14, 8:00pm
-
Silver & Gold and Overslept
TicketsSun., Jan. 15, 7:00pm
-
"Brahms & His World"
TicketsSat., Jan. 14, 7:30pmpowered by goldstar
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!