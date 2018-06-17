Meet a Westword Music Showcase Artist: Freddy Rule

Every year, the Westword Music Showcase brings some of the city's best musicians to venues throughout the Golden Triangle neighborhood. To find out more about some of the acts that will be performing at the Showcase on Saturday, June 23, we sent them a questionnaire asking about their music and their opinions about the local scene.

Here's what Freddy Rule had to say:

Westword: What do you want readers to know about your music?

Freddy Rule: I like to think of my music as a bridge between the underground house/techno scene and the commercial EDM scene. I’ve found a niche in house music with a very solid dark, heavy bass line that both scenes can appreciate.

How has Denver influenced your sound?

Without my mentor, option 4 and TheHundred, I would not be where I am today. We have such a vibrant scene, but that crew are the people who have helped pave my way to the music that I produce and DJ.

What are the biggest issues Denver musicians face in 2018 — good and bad?

It’s sad to say this, but there aren’t a lot of people with the knowledge and/or power who want to develop local talent into national acts. You have a few success stories, but in my humble opinion, it's really hard to grow out of being considered a “local” to just being an “artist."

If you could change anything about Denver's music scene, what would it be?

The Denver scene is amazing. The only thing that I would change, but I don’t think is possible to change, is how everyone feels entitled to a guest list. Thus shows outside of nightclubs struggle with people paying for tickets. The nightclubs have the same struggles, but they make up their revenue with bar sales.

What has you most excited about playing the 2018 Westword Music Showcase?

It’s my first one. I hope to grow a long-term relationship with your team and do some cool stuff with you in the future.

Freddy Rule will perform at the Westword Music Showcase at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, June 23, at Club Vinyl, 1082 Broadway. Get information and tickets at westwordshowcase.com.