Future and Migos Are Coming to Denver in June

Tuesday, February 14, 2017 at 10:39 a.m.
By Kyle Harris
Future will play the Pepsi Center in June.
Miles Chrisinger
Three-time Billboard-chart-topping rapper Future announced today that he will drop his new, self-titled album on Friday, February 17, and also announced the Nobody Safe world tour, which will bring him to Denver's Pepsi Center on June 13.

He will be joined by Migos, Tory Lanez and Kodak Black.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 17, at 10 a.m. and come with a digital copy of the new album. They can be purchased at AltitudeTickets, Live Nation or by phone at 303-893-8497.

Check out the concert promo video below:

ureVEVO

Kyle Harris
Kyle Harris, Westword’s Culture Editor, quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Before coming to Westword, he worked as the managing editor of The Colorado Independent. He has gardened his front yard to some neighbors’ disdain and others’ delight, played angry folk music at DIY spaces nationwide, curated a microcinema and written about everything from experimental film and polyamory to political backroom shenanigans and urban gardeners’ feuds.

Pepsi Center
1000 Chopper Circle
Denver, CO 80204

303-405-1100

www.pepsicenter.com

