Future and Migos Are Coming to Denver in June

Future will play the Pepsi Center in June. Miles Chrisinger

Three-time Billboard-chart-topping rapper Future announced today that he will drop his new, self-titled album on Friday, February 17, and also announced the Nobody Safe world tour, which will bring him to Denver's Pepsi Center on June 13.

He will be joined by Migos, Tory Lanez and Kodak Black.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 17, at 10 a.m. and come with a digital copy of the new album. They can be purchased at AltitudeTickets, Live Nation or by phone at 303-893-8497.

Check out the concert promo video below:

