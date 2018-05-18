Galantis Drops "Spaceship" Weeks Before Westword Music Showcase

Westword Music Showcase headliner Galantis just released a new song, "Spaceship," with the American-French singer Uffie.
The "Spaceship" music video, which came out on May 17, shows Uffie and the two member of Galantis, Christian Karlsson and Linus Eklöw, wandering city streets, with futuristic animation swirling about them. Throughout the video, the electronic dance music producers are sporting their signature jackets with cats with heads shaped like hearts. The video crescendos with an inexplicable parkour-inspired chase scene that leads the three to meet up in the middle of the street and have an impromptu dance party before heading onto a stage where a wild crowd bounces up and down. It's catchy, trippy and carefree — much like the duo's music.
Galantis released its latest album, The Aviary, in 2017, and posted the new video on Facebook, writing: "The Aviary was a big project for us but it's time for somethin' fresh."
And fresh it is, indeed. See for yourself below.
Westword Music Showcase will take over the Golden Triangle neighborhood on Saturday, June 23. National headliners include Galantis, Bonobo, St. Lucia, Phantoms, Treepeople, the Front Bottoms, Joywave, MAGIC GIANT, Sunflower Bean and Tracksuit Wedding, along with a host of local acts.
Tickets are available at the Westword Music Showcase website. General admission costs $45, preferred viewing is $55 and VIP tickets run $75. Ticket prices go up May 29, so buy yours early.
