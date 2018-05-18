 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
  • Google Plus
DJs/Producers Galantis at Coachella 2017EXPAND
DJs/Producers Galantis at Coachella 2017
Shane Lopes

Galantis Drops "Spaceship" Weeks Before Westword Music Showcase

Kyle Harris | May 18, 2018 | 11:45am
AA

Westword Music Showcase headliner Galantis just released a new song, "Spaceship," with the American-French singer Uffie.

The "Spaceship" music video, which came out on May 17, shows Uffie and the two member of Galantis, Christian Karlsson and Linus Eklöw, wandering city streets, with futuristic animation swirling about them. Throughout the video, the electronic dance music producers are sporting their signature jackets with cats with heads shaped like hearts. The video crescendos with an inexplicable parkour-inspired chase scene that leads the three to meet up in the middle of the street and have an impromptu dance party before heading onto a stage where a wild crowd bounces up and down. It's catchy, trippy and carefree — much like the duo's music.

Galantis released its latest album, The Aviary, in 2017, and posted the new video on Facebook, writing: "The Aviary was a big project for us but it's time for somethin' fresh."

And fresh it is, indeed. See for yourself below.

Westword Music Showcase will take over the Golden Triangle neighborhood on Saturday, June 23. National headliners include Galantis, Bonobo, St. Lucia, Phantoms, Treepeople, the Front Bottoms, Joywave, MAGIC GIANT, Sunflower Bean and Tracksuit Wedding, along with a host of local acts.

Tickets are available at the Westword Music Showcase website. General admission costs $45, preferred viewing is $55 and VIP tickets run $75. Ticket prices go up May 29, so buy yours early. 

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >