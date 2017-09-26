Game of Thrones Concert Coming to Denver in 2018!

Winter is coming, but so is the Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience! The world of Westeros will come to the Pepsi Center on Friday, September 14, 2018.
Game of Thrones composer Ramin Djawadi will "take fans of the acclaimed...show through the seven kingdoms spanning seven seasons in a new, immersive experience," according to Live Nation.
“Bringing the Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience to audiences earlier this year was a dream come true, dating back to an idea hatched over three years ago,” says Djawadi. “The scale and spectacle of the production brought the world of Westeros to life in a truly immersive fashion, and I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to share the experience with fans not only in North America again, but also to cross the narrow sea for the first time and bring the show to Europe.”
An orchestra, choir and soloists will stop in 45 cities throughout Europe and North America. HBO pre-sale launches today, September 26, and the general public on-sale kicks off on at 10 a.m. on Friday, September 29, at altitudetickets.com, livenation.com and by phone at 303-893-TIXS. Tickets start $39.50.
