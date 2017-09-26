Game of Thrones Concert Coming to Denver in 2018!

Winter is coming, but so is the Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience! The world of Westeros will come to the Pepsi Center on Friday, September 14, 2018.

Game of Thrones composer Ramin Djawadi will "take fans of the acclaimed...show through the seven kingdoms spanning seven seasons in a new, immersive experience," according to Live Nation.

Related Stories Seven Denver Twists on Game of Thrones Fare