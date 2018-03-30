 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
  • Google Plus
Video Premiere: Gasoline Lollipops' "Mustangs"EXPAND
Photo A-Go-Go

Video Premiere: Gasoline Lollipops' "Mustangs"

Andy Thomas | March 30, 2018 | 10:30am
AA

Gasoline Lollipops' newest video for the Robert Louis Cole-penned song "Mustangs" is a trip down memory lane. Here, though, memory lane is Colfax Avenue, and the song might not conjure good memories.

The video, directed by John Spalvins, also includes footage of the band, which will play the Grandoozy festival in September.

Related Stories

The song resonated with Gasoline Lollipops frontman Clay Rose.

"'Mustangs' was written by R.L. Cole and is one of my favorites of his," Rose says. "As far as I can tell, it’s a quasi-autobiographical tale of dangerous indulgence on the North and Central American highways. R.L. and I shared a few of those dangers back in the day, so the recording is really a nod to the Prince of East Colfax, as I like to refer to him, and our wild years."

Check out the video below and catch both Gasoline Lollipops and RL Cole, along with Grayson County Burn Ban, at the Bluebird Theater on May 18.

 
Andy Thomas is a music journalist who hopes other music journalists write nice things about the music he performs. He lives in Denver with his wife, their two cats and a massive pile of unfinished projects.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >