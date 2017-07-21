Ten Things Not to Do at Global Dance Festival 2017

EXPAND Aaron Thackeray

Attention all house-heads and ravers: Global Dance Festival 2017 is here, and tonight, Friday, July 21, the magic starts in the Mile High Stadium parking lot. As you meticulously string together your kandi and plan who to see, Westword is here to help you survive and thrive at Denver's only electronic summer festival. But this time, we aren't going to tell you what to do. Here's what not to do.

EXPAND Global Dance Festival is here again. Aaron Thackeray

Don't go without water

This is a given for any activity in Denver – well, life in general. Drink plenty of water throughout the day. The combination of heat, altitude, physical activity, drugs and alcohol can dehydrate you and lead you straight to the medical tent. Be kind to your body.

EXPAND On or off the field, always hydrate. Sports Authority Field at Mile High

Don't forget the sunscreen

We can thank the rave gods that the forecast is actually showing highs below 90 degrees; nonetheless, the asphalt surroundings will inevitably cook you alive. In Colorado, we're closer to the sun, so fight it off with a layer of sunscreen so you aren't a lobster on the second day of the festival.

EXPAND Aaron Thackeray

Don't bring glowsticks or a GoPro

This one isn't our rule, but the festival's FAQ page states that no professional recording equipment is allowed, including GoPros. Glowsticks are not allowed, either. We know it's a bummer, but better to be aware of it now than to take these things with you and clog up security lines while you debate the best place to keep your GoPro safe.

Aaron Thackeray

Don't forget to charge your phone

Your battery can be zapped before you realize it. You're taking photos of you playing music at a friend's pre-game or snapchatting your outfits while you're getting ready. A couple of strategic phone calls and an Uber ride to Mile High Stadium, and you're at 56 percent before you take your first picture at Global. Consider keeping your phone on low-battery mode once you head to the festival, or bring a supplemental charging battery.

EXPAND Global Dance Festival Aaron Thackeray

Don't leave once you've entered

Global Dance Festival is adamant that there will be no re-entry to the festival. Once you're in, you're in. Organizers have assured us that there will be plenty of shade and areas with ample seating and water to give you a break from the thumping music and the sun.

EXPAND Aaron Thackeray

Don't sleep on the openers!

You've already paid hundreds of dollars for your ticket, so make the most of it! The lineup is filled with some fantastic openers who have potential to be future headliners. So don't just check out the marquee names. Many of the supporting acts also travel through Denver later on in the year; you never know which artist might be your new favorite and worth catching a few months down the road.

Read on for more things not to do at Global Dance Festival.