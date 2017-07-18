menu

Five Artists Who Will Blow Your Mind at the 2017 Global Dance Festival

Dear Out-of-State Performers: Stop Getting Too F*cked Up on Marijuana


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Five Artists Who Will Blow Your Mind at the 2017 Global Dance Festival

Tuesday, July 18, 2017 at 8:46 a.m.
By Dylan White
The Global Dance Festival took over Red Rocks July 8-10, 2016.EXPAND
The Global Dance Festival took over Red Rocks July 8-10, 2016.
Aaron Thackeray
A A

Global Dance Festival, one of the city's best electronic-music events, is back for 2017 – but, there have been some big changes. For starters, it's moved from Red Rocks to the parking lot of Mile High Stadium, and will now take place over two days, not three. But before you hop from stage to stage or take a ride on the Ferris wheel (yes, the festival will have rides this year!), check out these five cannot-miss artists who will be performing.

Hardwell playing Decadence at the Colorado Convention Center.
Hardwell playing Decadence at the Colorado Convention Center.
Miles Chrisinger

Hardwell
You know the lineup is good if Hardwell is kicking off the countdown. The Dutch DJ is a former DJ Mag No. 1, and founder of the Revealed Recordings label, which reps hit-makers Afrojack, Dash Berlin and Showtek. Hardwell has captivated listeners by doing two things well: remixes and collaborations with pop stars. Remixing the likes of Tiesto and Avicii while working with Austin Mahone and Jason Derulo, Hardwell brings catchy pop vocals that whip crowds into a frenzy. He'll have you feeling innocent and free with his mainstream brand of dance and electro-house.

Porter Robinson
Porter Robinson
Britt Chester

Porter Robinson
Porter Robinson has spent his adult life in the laser-filled limelight. Before he was  twenty years old, Robinson literally crashed Beatport's servers with the release of his first EP, Spitfire, and had three chart-topping records before he turned 21. The last time time Robinson was in town, he was rocking the suburbs around Dick's Sporting Goods Park at Bassnectar's Basscenter. Porter originally produced hard-hitting dubstep and moombahton beats but has softened his touch with synth-heavy house tracks.

Related Stories

Read on for more of the best artists of the Global Dance Festival.


Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Upcoming Events

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >