Meet a Westword Music Showcase Band: Gora Gora Orkestar

Every year, the Westword Music Showcase brings some of the city's best musicians to venues throughout the Golden Triangle neighborhood. To find out more about some of the acts that will be performing at the Showcase on Saturday, June 23, we sent them a questionnaire asking about their music and their take on the local scene.

Here's what brass band Gora Gora Orkestar has to say.

Westword: What do you want readers to know about your music?

Gora Gora Orkestar: We want readers to know that our music is extremely fun and different than what most are used to seeing and listening to. We want readers to know that it's okay to really enjoy our music and let loose.

How has Denver influenced your sound?

I think Denver has influenced our sound since our inception. In witness of past, current and future trends, Gora Gora has always attempted to stay relevant to what people are listening to.

EXPAND Gora Gora is about as exciting as it gets live. Gora Gora Orkestar

What are the biggest issues Denver musicians face in 2018 – good and bad?



I think Denver is fortunate to be a city that is very supportive of music. I don't think Denver musicians face a lot of adversity in terms of systemic issues. However, one of the things we have struggled with for many years is creating a scene where our music can be heard and appreciated. It hasn't really happened until recently with the influx of new brass bands. I think we have made progress that way and still have a long way to go.

If you could change anything about Denver's music scene, what would it be?

I would love to see more diversity in the music scene here in Denver in terms of music being played as well as musicians playing it. There is so much diversity in Denver, and the music scene doesn't reflect that. There are a lot of music cultures that are happening under the surface level of the music scene that go unrecognized, such as dance music from Mexico, folk music from the Balkans — and we haven't even tapped into our Arabic community yet.

What has you most excited about playing the 2018 Westword Music Showcase?

Playing at Westword has been a longtime goal of Gora Gora Orkestar. We started our band in 2009 and have since wanted to be able to share the stage with all of our favorite local musicians. The day is really a celebration in disguise, where musicians and festivals-goers can kick it and have a great time connecting with each other. I love festivals like this because there's always the chance to collaborate with fellow musicians in the future.

Gora Gora Orkestar will perform at the Westword Music Showcase at 5:15 p.m. Saturday, June 23, at Stoney's, 1111 Lincoln Street. Get more information and tickets at westwordshowcase.com.