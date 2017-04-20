Gorillaz, Weezer and Every New Denver Concert Announcement
|
Gorillaz headline Red Rocks in September.
Jon Solomon
With a new album, Humanz, set to drop next week, Gorillaz announced its first North American tour in seven years that will stop at Red Rocks on Tuesday, September 26. Gorillaz, fronted by Blur's Damon Albarn, will be joined on stage by some of the guests who appear on the new album, including Jehnny Beth of Savages, Danny Brown, Benjamin Clementine, De La Soul, D.R.A.M., Peven Everett, Anthony Hamilton, Grace Jones, Zebra Katz, Kelela, Mavis Staples, Vince Staples, Popcaan, Pusha T, Jamie Principle and Kali Uchis, among others. Tickets ($54.20-$60.75) go on sale on Friday, April 21, at 10 a.m.
Weezer headlines JEEP on the Rocks, which is at Red Rocks on Saturday, October 7 with X Ambassadors opening. Tickets ($45-$65) go on sale on Friday, April 21, at 10 a.m.
Bonnie Raitt stops at CU-Boulder's Macky Auditorium on September 13 with Anders Osborne opening. Tickets ($49.50-$85) go on sale on Friday, April 28, at 10 a.m.
NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES
Dice Soho: With Dougie F., Tue., May 9, 8 p.m., $12/$15.
LA Guns: With Budderside, Sun., July 23, 7 p.m., $15-$18.
Night Riots: Thu., June 8, 8 p.m., $10.39-$15.
Shallow Side: Tue., May 2, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
Sourvein: With Deer Creek, Still Valley, Sun., June 18, 7 p.m., $8-$10.
Welcome Home: With the Weekend Classic, Sun., June 4, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
Kasey Chambers: Tue., June 13, 8 p.m., $30.
Langhorne Slim & the Law: Sun., June 11, 8 p.m., $18-$20.
Protoje: With DJ YAADCORE, Thu., June 1, 9 p.m., $25.
Rowdy Shadehouse: With Lady and the Gentlemen, We's Us, Fri., May 12, 9 p.m., $13.
ZZ Ward: Sat., June 3, 9 p.m., $25-$3.
Amadou & Mariam: Sat., July 29, 8 p.m., $25/$27.
Delbert McClinton: Wed., Sept. 13, 8 p.m., $35-$45.
Dr. Fresch: Fri., May 12, 9 p.m., $10/$12.
Hucci: Wed., June 7, 9 p.m., $15-$25.
CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE
Dice Soho: With Dougie F, Wed., May 10, 8 p.m., $15/$18.
Starlito & Don Trip: Ft. Scotty ATL, Red Dot, Mon., May 15, 9 p.m., $30/$50.
Steve Winwood: Sat., Sept. 16, 7:30 p.m., $49.50-$125.
Bassnectar: Fri., July 7, 8 p.m.; Sat., July 8, 8 p.m.; Sun., July 9, 8 p.m., $55-$65/$165-$195.
Boogie T: Thu., July 27, 9 p.m., $12/$15.
Great Good Fine OK: Tue., May 30, 9 p.m., $12/$14.
Kasey Chambers: Wed., June 14, 9 p.m., $25/$30.
Phil Lesh & the Terrapin Family Band: Ft. Ross James, Grahame Lesh, Jason Crosby and Alex Koford, Fri., June 23, 8 p.m.; Sat., June 24, 8 p.m.; Sun., June 25, 8 p.m., $75.
Shakedown Street on the Hill: Feat. Shakedown Street, Dragondeer, Cycles and Mikey Thunder, Sat., June 10, noon, free.
The Wailing Souls: Tue., June 20, 9 p.m., $12/$15.
Displace: With Green Hit, Wed., July 19, 8 p.m., $8-$10.
The Giving Tree Band: With the Cerny Brothers, Thu., June 1, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
The Haymarket Squares: Tue., May 30, 8 p.m., $8-$10.
Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band: Thu., June 22, 9 p.m.; Fri., June 23, 9 p.m., $20-$25.
Black Lips: Tue., June 6, 9 p.m., $20-$25.
MxPx: With Masked Intruder, Sat., May 20, 8 p.m., $25.
Night Riots: Fri., June 9, 8 p.m., $13-$15.
Shawn James & the Shapeshifters: Thu., June 1, 7 p.m., $12.
Tonight We Rise: With the Coast Is Ours, I Am The Owl, Victim Culture, Saphyre Rain, Mon., May 29, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
Future Heroes: With SiD, Trip Phontaine, Khaki, Thu., May 11, 9 p.m., $10-$15.
Jared & the Mill: Fri., July 14, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
The Outer Vibe: Sun., June 11, 8 p.m., $8-$12.
Silver Face: With Briffaut, Palo Santo, Wed., May 24, 9 p.m., $5-$10.
The Band of Heathens: Sun., Aug. 13, 6 p.m., free.
The Dustbowl Revival: Thu., Aug. 10, 6 p.m., free.
Hippo Campus: Wed., Aug. 9, 6 p.m., free.
The Mammoths: With Kind Hearted Strangers, Wed., July 26, 8 p.m., $8-$10.
Redlands: With Ghost Lit Kingdom, Before The Bulb, VYNYL, Sun., July 9, 7:30 p.m., $8-$10.
Sidewalk Chalk: Sun., July 16, 8 p.m., $8-$12.
Bonnie Raitt: With Anders Osborne, Wed., Sept. 13, 8 p.m., $49.50-$85.
The Also: With Baseline, Thu., June 15, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
Bloodclot and Negative Approach: Tue., Aug. 1, 7 p.m., $15-$18.
Fit For An Autopsy: With Tombs, Moon Tooth, Wed., July 5, 7 p.m., $12-$15.
Meat Wave: Fri., Aug. 4, 8 p.m., $12-$15.
Reve Kallel: With AP, Dylan Montayne, Fri., May 5, 8 p.m., $10-$15.
MOON ROOM AT THE SUMMIT MUSIC HALL
Conveyer: With Church Tongue, Tue., June 20, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
Islander: With Bad Seed Rising, Funeral Portrait, Tue., June 13, 7 p.m., $12-$14.
Jesse RS (album release): With Analogue Hero, Alec, Sun., May 28, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
Postcards: With False Report, Noise Brigade, Dozer, All Wrong, Thu., May 25, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
Tow'rs: Thu., July 6, 7:30 p.m., $10-$12.
Welcome Home: Mon., June 5, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
'90s Throwback with Ms. Lauryn Hill & Common, En Vogue: Tue., June 27, 7:30 p.m., $40-$225.
Gorillaz: Tue., Sept. 26, 7:30 p.m., $54.50/$60.75.
JEEP on the Rocks: Weezer: With X Ambassadors, Sat., Oct. 7, 7:30 p.m., $45-$65.
NEEDTOBREATHE: With Gavin DeGraw, Wed., Sept. 20, 7 p.m., $24.50-$59.50.
STS9: With Nightmares on Wax, El Ten Eleven, Moon Boots (9/8), Sub-ID, Richard Devine (9/9) and TroyBoi, LTJ Bukem Feat. Armanni Reign, Soul Clap (9/10), Fri., Sept. 8, 6 p.m.; Sat., Sept. 9, 6 p.m.; Sun., Sept. 10, 5:30 p.m., $42.50-$45/three-day pass $99-$199
CHON: With Tera Melos, Covet, Little Tybee, Fri., June 9, 6:30 p.m., $17-$21.
Mustache Bash: Feat. the Jakarta Band, White Russian, Fri., May 12, 7 p.m., $25.
