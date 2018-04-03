GoStar and the Case of the Missing Slippers

“One night at Unit E, I thought it would be cool to bring in Shygone and Sid Madrid for some collaboration with jazz musicians. It was getting late, probably around 2 or 3 in the morning, and people were starting to leave the jam when an elderly lady from the neighborhood knocked on the door and asked if she could get her slippers back.

“My friend Gregg Ziemba was confused. At first we didn’t want to let her in, as she was quite drunk and it was already late, but she insisted that her slippers were inside and that she needed them. So Gregg let her in. Surprisingly, she reached underneath the stage and pulled out two pink slippers. She said, ‘See, I told you they were there.’ We all looked at each other in disbelief. Gregg said, ‘Oh, yeah! That’s right. She wears those slippers.’”

Karl Christian Krumpholz

The Joshua Trinidad Trio will release In November at Dazzle on Friday, April 13.

Editor's Note: The Denver Bootleg is a series chronicling the history of local music venues by longtime Denver cartoonist Karl Christian Krumpholz. Visit Krumpholz's website to see more of his work.