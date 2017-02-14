menu

Grammy Winner Chance the Rapper Is Coming to Red Rocks

Future and Migos Are Coming to Denver in June


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Grammy Winner Chance the Rapper Is Coming to Red Rocks

Tuesday, February 14, 2017 at 8:18 a.m.
By Kyle Harris
Chance the Rapper will perform at Red Rocks in May.
Chance the Rapper will perform at Red Rocks in May.
Lindsey Bartlett
A A

Chance the Rapper, the independent hip-hop artist who won Best New Artist, Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Album at the Grammys for an album released entirely online and without a major label, just announced that he's coming to Red Rocks in May.

Related Stories

The show will take place on Tuesday, May 2, at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale today, February 14, at 5 p.m. and can be purchased at axs.com or 888-929-7849.

For more information about the tour, go to Chance the Rapper's website.

Check out his video for the catchy "Same Drugs." 

Kyle Harris
Kyle Harris, Westword’s Culture Editor, quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Before coming to Westword, he worked as the managing editor of The Colorado Independent. He has gardened his front yard to some neighbors’ disdain and others’ delight, played angry folk music at DIY spaces nationwide, curated a microcinema and written about everything from experimental film and polyamory to political backroom shenanigans and urban gardeners’ feuds.
Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
Red Rocks Amphitheatre
More Info
More Info

18300 W. Alameda Parkway
Morrison, CO 80465

720-865-2494

www.redrocksonline.com

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Sponsor Content

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >