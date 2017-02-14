Grammy Winner Chance the Rapper Is Coming to Red Rocks

Chance the Rapper will perform at Red Rocks in May. Lindsey Bartlett

Chance the Rapper, the independent hip-hop artist who won Best New Artist, Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Album at the Grammys for an album released entirely online and without a major label, just announced that he's coming to Red Rocks in May.

The show will take place on Tuesday, May 2, at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale today, February 14, at 5 p.m. and can be purchased at axs.com or 888-929-7849.

For more information about the tour, go to Chance the Rapper's website.

Check out his video for the catchy "Same Drugs."