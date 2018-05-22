Grandoozy Adds EDM Acts Plus Five More Denver Bands

Jon Hopkins will play the Break Room at Grandoozy.

Grandoozy, the massive music festival taking over the Overland Park Golf Course September 14 to 16, just announced the Break Room, a space showcasing dance and electronic music acts.

The Break Room won't be so much of a room as a pop-up outdoor open-air club, showcasing twelve artists playing everything from EDM and house to techno and ambient music.

The lineup will include sets by Jon Hopkins, Tensnake, Doc Martin, Heidi, Soul Clap, Leon Vynehall, Purple Disco Machine, Eli Escobar, Kim Ann Foxman, Deep Club, Nocturnal and Weird Touch.