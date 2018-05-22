 


Jon Hopkins will play the Break Room at Grandoozy.EXPAND
Jon Hopkins will play the Break Room at Grandoozy.
Steve Gullick

Grandoozy Adds EDM Acts Plus Five More Denver Bands

Westword Staff | May 22, 2018 | 10:09am
AA

Grandoozy, the massive music festival taking over the Overland Park Golf Course September 14 to 16, just announced the Break Room, a space showcasing dance and electronic music acts.

The Break Room won't be so much of a room as a pop-up outdoor open-air club, showcasing twelve artists playing everything from EDM and house to techno and ambient music.

The lineup will include sets by Jon Hopkins, Tensnake, Doc Martin, Heidi, Soul Clap, Leon Vynehall, Purple Disco Machine, Eli Escobar, Kim Ann Foxman, Deep Club, Nocturnal and Weird Touch.

Grandoozy is also adding five Colorado acts to the bill: the electro-funk band Sunsquabi, the Fort Collins string band Head for the Hills, the Americana group, the Drunken Hearts, the psychedelic soul act Black Pumas, and the alternative rockers in AMZY.

The other locals on the bill include: Tennis, Gasoline Lollipops, Flaural and Dragondeer.

The festival will be headlined by Kendrick Lamar, Florence + The Machine, and Stevie Wonder, who will share the stage with more than fifty other acts.

A full lineup and three day passes for the festival, which run from $224.50 to $599.50, are available at Grandoozy's website

