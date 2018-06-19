 


Kendrick Lamar will headline Grandoozy on Friday night.
Mathew Tucciarone

Grandoozy Announces Daily Lineup, Single-Day Tickets

Kyle Harris | June 19, 2018 | 10:15am
AA

Grandoozy, which will take over the Overland Park Golf Course September 14 to 16, has announced its daily lineup.

Friday night will be headlined by Kendrick Lamar, Saturday by Florence + the Machine, and Sunday by Stevie Wonder.

Also on board are Denver acts including Tennis, AMZY, Flaural and Gasoline Lollipops.

Friday, September 14
Kendrick Lamar
Miguel
Phoenix
The War on Drugs
Ty Dolla $ign
Big K.R.I.T.
Bishop Briggs
Tennis
Jade Bird
Andy Frasco & the U.N.
Bayonne
Flaural
Amzy
Doc Martin
Heidi
Kim Ann Foxman
Deep Club Deejays: Ponyrok, DJ Drew, Occidental, Lone Dancer, Chris Torres

Saturday, September 15
Florence + the Machine
Sturgill Simpson
Young the Giant
Sunsquabi
6lack
Karl Denson's Tiny Universe
Snow That Product
Kevin Morby
Poolside
Head for the Hills
The Soul Rebels
Gasoline Lollipops
Wilderado
Tensnake
Purple Disco Machine
Eli Escobar
Weird Touch: Fancy Matthew, Shannon Von Kelly, Tyler Snow

Sunday, September 16
Stevie Wonder
The Chainsmokers
Logic
St. Vincent
De La Soul
Mavis Staples
Daniel Ceasar
Kelela
The Drunken Hearts
Gang of Youths
Dragondeer
Black Pumas
Lost Lakes
Jon Hopkins (DJ Set)
Soul Clap
Leon Vynehall
Nocturnal Residents: Alex Whittier, Jim Beasley, Kevin Kirkland

Single-day tickets, which run from $99 to $300, go on sale Friday, June 22, at the Grandoozy website

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

