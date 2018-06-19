Grandoozy Announces Daily Lineup, Single-Day Tickets

Grandoozy, which will take over the Overland Park Golf Course September 14 to 16, has announced its daily lineup.

Friday night will be headlined by Kendrick Lamar, Saturday by Florence + the Machine, and Sunday by Stevie Wonder.

Also on board are Denver acts including Tennis, AMZY, Flaural and Gasoline Lollipops.

Friday, September 14

Kendrick Lamar

Miguel

Phoenix

The War on Drugs

Ty Dolla $ign

Big K.R.I.T.

Bishop Briggs

Tennis

Jade Bird

Andy Frasco & the U.N.

Bayonne

Flaural

Amzy

Doc Martin

Heidi

Kim Ann Foxman

Deep Club Deejays: Ponyrok, DJ Drew, Occidental, Lone Dancer, Chris Torres

Saturday, September 15

Florence + the Machine

Sturgill Simpson

Young the Giant

Sunsquabi

6lack

Karl Denson's Tiny Universe

Snow That Product

Kevin Morby

Poolside

Head for the Hills

The Soul Rebels

Gasoline Lollipops

Wilderado

Tensnake

Purple Disco Machine

Eli Escobar

Weird Touch: Fancy Matthew, Shannon Von Kelly, Tyler Snow

Sunday, September 16

Stevie Wonder

The Chainsmokers

Logic

St. Vincent

De La Soul

Mavis Staples

Daniel Ceasar

Kelela

The Drunken Hearts

Gang of Youths

Dragondeer

Black Pumas

Lost Lakes

Jon Hopkins (DJ Set)

Soul Clap

Leon Vynehall

Nocturnal Residents: Alex Whittier, Jim Beasley, Kevin Kirkland

Single-day tickets, which run from $99 to $300, go on sale Friday, June 22, at the Grandoozy website.