Phil Lesh of Phil Lesh and Friends
Phil Lesh of Phil Lesh and Friends
Westword archives

American Transplant Foundation Throws Fundraiser With Phil Lesh

Westword Staff | May 4, 2018 | 6:00am
AA

Twenty years ago, Grateful Dead bassist Phil Lesh had a liver transplant that saved his life. Ever since, he has become a champion of organ donation.

Ahead of Lesh's concert with his Terrapin Family Band and Leftover Salmon on Saturday, May 5, at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, he will celebrate his transplant anniversary at a fundraiser with the American Transplant Foundation.

The event will take place at 4:30 p.m. and will include a reception, a meet-and-greet with Lesh, VIP seating, a chance to win an autographed bass, and a backstage tour of Red Rocks guided by AEG Presents CEO Chuck Morris, an American Transplant Foundation boardmember.

Tickets for the event start at $500 and are available at the American Transplant Foundation website.

