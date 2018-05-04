American Transplant Foundation Throws Fundraiser With Phil Lesh

Twenty years ago, Grateful Dead bassist Phil Lesh had a liver transplant that saved his life. Ever since, he has become a champion of organ donation.

Ahead of Lesh's concert with his Terrapin Family Band and Leftover Salmon on Saturday, May 5, at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, he will celebrate his transplant anniversary at a fundraiser with the American Transplant Foundation.

