Meet a Westword Music Showcase Band: Grayson County Burn Ban

Every year, the Westword Music Showcase brings some of the city's best musicians to venues throughout the Golden Triangle neighborhood. To find out more about some of the acts that will be performing at the Showcase on Saturday, June 23, we sent them a questionnaire asking about their music and the local scene.

Here's what the alternative country act Grayson County Burn Ban had to say.

Westword: What do you want readers to know about your music?

Grayson County Burn Ban: We play “campfire country,” so even if you don’t like typical country music, you will probably still be into our sound if you like campfires and things related to campfires, like stories, staring into the fire, "la croixs with da boixs," and/or being alone.

How has Denver influenced your sound?

Where the Rockies meet the plains might as well be “Where the rock meets the Americana!” Know what I mean? If not, all I’m saying is that Denver has a great blend of music that influences each other. There is a great punk/rock scene here, a folk/Americana one, definitely a jam-band one, some awesome hip-hop, and a growing country scene. For the most part, these artists hang out and influence each other.

What are the biggest issues Denver musicians face in 2018 — good and bad?

With so many people moving to the city, a lot of the art communities that have been self-sustaining are going to get kicked out of their places if they aren’t supported. “Local music” is gonna turn into AEG venues, and “local art” is gonna be Meow Wolf. Also, there is a great community of artists, but it's often hard to reach outside of that community and get your everyday Denver person to come see some local music on a Tuesday night.

But that’s what's so great about Westword Music Showcase: getting to play for people who might not otherwise give you a chance.

If you could change anything about Denver's music scene, what would it be?

There needs to be more mid-sized venues that are locally owned, and people in Denver need to know about them, support them and not make a big deal about a $10 cover when their average cocktail is more than that.

On the other side of that, venues need to pay bands. All too often you see a band's commission as nothing more than an “opportunity to play.” The conversation needs to shift to acknowledge and compensate the work an artist does and not just profit off of it.

What has you most excited about playing the 2018 Westword Music Showcase?

Discovering some new bars in the area. I’m allergic to cologne and perfumes, so I can’t go on a typical weekend night, but during this fest, the body odor tends to take over, and I can hang.

Grayson County Burn Ban, Westword Music Showcase, 12:55 p.m. Saturday, June 23, Stoney's, 1111 Lincoln Street, westwordshowcase.com.